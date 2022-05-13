CANTON — The Canton and Troy baseball teams battled it out on Thursday, as the Warriors emerged with a 6-5 win in extra innings, and put a dent in the Trojans’ remaining playoff hopes.
Troy took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI groundout by Justice Chimics, and Canton tied it up in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Gavin Morse.
Justice Chimics drove in a run on an RBI groundout, and Eason Teribury scored when Clayton Smith reached on an error to put Troy ahead 3-1 in the second.
With two on and two out in the fourth, Canton’s Michael Beers hit a two-RBI single to tie it back up.
A Camden Allen RBI single made it 4-3 Troy in the top of the fifth and put runners on first and third.
Allen made a dash for second, but rather than apply the tag, Canton shortstop Weston Bellows threw home to get the out at the plate.
“Weston is just a natural player. He was supposed to tag the guy out at second. We were going to give the run up, but he has just so many instincts,” Canton coach Bob Rockwell said. “He knew enough to throw home on his own and get him.”
Keeping that run off the board wound up making a huge difference in the game.
Troy would add another run in the top of the seventh as Korey Shucker scored when Allen reached on an error.
Holden Ward led off the bottom of the seventh with a single, and Cooper Kitchen reached on an error. Bellows launched a double to center field that fell just shy of clearing the fence, but it brought in a run.
After Beers walked and Brenen Taylor reached on a fielder’s choice, Cohen Landis was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to tie the game.
“It was a close game the whole time,” Rockwell said. “You always knew it was in reach, so it was a matter of getting a couple breaks here and there. We got a couple breaks.”
Troy got the go-ahead run to third with two down in the top of the eighth, but Kitchen struck out the next batter to end the threat.
Kitchen hit a two-out single in the bottom of the eighth, and Bellows was intentionally walked to bring up Morse, who reached safely on an error and allowed Kitchen to score the winning run.
“We have to clean up some defensive things, but we’re never out of it,” Rockwell said. “The kids know they’re never out of it. They don’t give up.”
It was also a thrilling end to Canton’s last home game of the season.
“It’s awesome,” Rockwell said of sending his team off with the win. “We have a great bunch of boys. Every kid on this team is a great kid, so it’s really special.”
With the loss, the Trojans are now 6-10 and will likely need to win out to make the District IV playoffs. They can also still qualify if they have enough rating compared to teams that are .500 or above.
“We have to clean up our fielding a bit. Timely hitting and cleaning up our fielding,” Troy coach Kevin Allen said. “We play (Friday) night and have three games next week, so it’s a busy week for us.”
Troy will host Hughesville at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon.
The Warriors have already locked up their spot in the district playoffs. They might play Saturday, but Rockwell said he was unsure of the status of that game.
That would still give them a full week off before the playoffs begin.
“We have a whole week of practice,” Rockwell said. “Hopefully we can take some time off, get away from it and come back the next week ready to go.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.