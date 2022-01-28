LIBERTY — The Canton Warriors wrapped up their third straight Northern Tier League wrestling championship with a 52-18 win over North Penn-Liberty on Wednesday night.
It would be the host Mounties grabbing the early lead on Wednesday as they got wins in the first two bouts.
NP-L standout Kohen Lehman earned an 11-1 major decision over Canton’s Brenen Taylor in the 172-pound bout.
Gaven Sexauer put NP-L up 10-0 with a surprising pin of Canton standout Riley Parker at 189.
Canton took the lead thanks to a pin from Conner Davis at 215 and a forfeit win for Mason Nelson at 285.
NP-L grabbed their final lead when Brayden Pequignot took an 8-4 decision over Lyle Vermilya at 106 to put the Mounties up 13-12.
Canton’s Cohen Landis made it 18-13 in favor of the Warriors when he earned a first-period fall at 113.
Cale Wagner tied things up at 18 when he rolled to a technical fall at 120 pounds.
From that point on it would be all Warriors as they won the final six bouts.
Holden Ward earned a 10-2 major decision over Trinity Robinson at 126 before Rylan Sakers (132), Hudson Ward (138) and Victor Vazquez (145) accepted forfeits.
Bailey Ferguson (152) and Hayden Ward (160) recorded pins in the final two bouts to make it 52-18.
Canton wraps up their league season with a perfect 9-0 record. The Warriors will head to the Ultimate Warrior Tournament at West Branch this weekend.
