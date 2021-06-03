HORSEHEADS, N.Y. — Waverly took fifth and Notre Dame was seventh at the IAC large-school golf Championships at Soaring Eagles Golf Course.
Lansing, led by medalist AJ Prudence won the tournament at 350. Prudence shot a 78.
Waverly shot 429.
Jack Knight had a 101 and Liam Traub was at 104, while Davis Croft had a round of 106.
Hunter Elston rounded out the scoring for Waverly with a 118.
Declan Murphy had a round of 124.
Notre Dame shot a 478.
Jackson Potter shot a 114, while Jacob Steed had a round of 118.
Caleb White shot a 122 and Dylan O’Toole shot a round of 124.
Whitney Point, who won the North title in the regular season, was runner-up at 354, and SVEC, who won the South title, was third at 385. Dryden was fourth and Newark Valley was sixth.
The players battled through rain at times through the day. Not long after teeing off the rain got hard, and it picked up again as teams were starting to finish for the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.