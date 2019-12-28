WAVERLY, N.Y. — Scott Woodring continued his dominant season with 34 points and 12 boards as Waverly beat Towanda 64-33 in the opening round of the Valley Christmas Tournament boys’ bracket Friday.
Jalen McCarty added eight points, six boards and four assists while Ryan Lambert, Nick VanHouten, Kobe Decker and Caden Hollywood each had five points.
Griffin Stein chipped in with two points.
Nate Parker and Tanner Kunkle had 10 points a piece to lead Towanda with Kolby Hoffman scoring six.
Neal Austin notched three as Octavious Chacona and Mason Hartmann both netted two.
Waverly won the JV game as well.
The Wolverines will take on Athens in the title game today, at Athens, at 8 p.m. while Towanda faces Sayre in the consolation game, in Sayre, at 3:30 p.m.
Athens 72, Sayre 57
The second time in as many weeks the Wildcats were able to pick up the win over their rivals in boys’ basketball action Friday.
Athens led 13-10 after the first quarter and continued to build on their lead, out scoring Sayre 45-31 in the second and third quarters to pull away.
Aaron Lane had 30 points and nine boards to lead the Wildcats with JJ Babcock adding 13 points and 10 rebounds, for a double-double.
Damian Hudson finished with nine points, seven assists and three steals, Troy Pritchard had seven points and eight boards, Tucker Brown had six points and six rebounds, Shayne Reid notched three points with Mason Lister and Brady Smith both scoring two.
Lister added six boards and three steals while Smith nabbed four boards.
Zach Moore had 13 points to lead Sayre as Dom Fabbri added 12.
Matt Lane scored 10, Corbin Brown notched seven, Luke Horton netted six, Brayden Horton finished with three and Jordan Hubbard came away with two points.
Athens will welcome Waverly at 8 p.m. for the Valley Christmas Tournament title.
In the consolation game Sayre faces Towanda at home at 3:30 p.m.
Girls
Waverly 66, Towanda 48
WAVERLY, N.Y. — The Knights led after the first quarter but the Wolverines went on to out score them 57-37 the rest of the way to get the opening round win Friday.
Towanda led 11-9 early but Waverly took a 26-23 halftime lead.
The Knights hung tough in the third, keeping it a 4-point deficit after three (45-41).
In the fourth the Wolverines pulled away as they netted 21 points.
Sidney Tomasso had 17 points to lead Waverly while Paige Lewis came away with 15.
Kennedy Westbrook finished with 11, Gianna Picco netted nine, Olivia Nittinger added seven, Morgan Adams chipped in with five and Gretchen Sowle rounded out the scoring with two points.
Amanda Horton hit three 3-pointers en route to 16 points to lead the Lady Knights while Erin Barrett finished with nine points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. Ally Hurley scored eight, Porschia Bennett finished with six points and six boards, Hannah Chandler had five and Paige Manchester added four points to go with six rebounds.
Towanda had trouble from the free throw line, going 9-for-26.
Waverly won the JV game 44-32 as Destiny Brennan had 12 points for the Knights.
Towanda will take on Sayre in Sayre in the consolation game at 2 p.m. today.
Waverly faces Athens in Athens at 6:30 p.m. for the title game.
Athens 50, Sayre 26
ATHENS — Caydence Macik had 13 points, seven steals and five boards as the Lady Wildcats picked up the first round win to advance to the finals Friday.
Kasidy Peterson added 11 points, six boards and five steals while Haley Barry and Kayleigh Miller both netted nine points to go with three steals.
Hannah Forbes and Avery Priester each had three points as Megan Collins scored two. Priester also had five assists with Rachel Stephens nabbing six boards and three steals.
Emily Sutryk had 12 points to lead Sayre while Gabbi Randall added six. Gabby Shaw and Hayli VanDyke both scored three as Maddie LaManna chipped in with two.
Sayre will face Towanda today at 2 p.m. in Sayre while Athens hosts Waverly at 6:30 p.m.
