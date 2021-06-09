Down 1-0 into the bottom of the fifth, Waverly scored three in the fifth and six in the sixth to beat Dryden 9-1 to advance to the Section 4, Class B semifinals.
Caden Hollywood had three hits and three RBI and Thomas Hand had two hits and scored a run.
Joey Tomasso had a double, two runs scored and three RBI and Jay Pipher, Kaden Wheeler and Brady Blauvelt had hits. Blauvelt, Wheeler and Pipher all scored runs and Pipher had an RBI.
Nick VanHouten scored two runs in the game.
Tomasso struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings of two-hit ball and HOllywood threw 1 2/3 perfect innings, while VAnHouten threw a no-hit final inning.
TRACK AND FIELD
The Section 4, Class Championships were held on Tuesday, with the top two in each event representing their schools at the Section IV Showcase Meet at Marathon at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Waverly’s Micah Chandler, Alex Gadow, Sam VanDyke and Caden Wheeler won the 1600 relay to make the showcase with a time of 3:33.88. Wheeler won the long jump at 21-feet.
Notre Dame’s Piper Young won the 800 in 2:29.37 and teammate Alexandra Cowley won the 3000 in 12:02.67.
Notre Dame’s Makenna Keough won the 100 hurdles in 17.19 followed by Tioga’s Julia Walsh in 17.51.
Walsh won the 400 hurdles in 1:10.91.
Collin Wright of Waverly was second in the 1600 in 4:42.20.
Notre Dame’s Rachel Simpson had a top-two finish in the 400 taking second in 1:01.99.
Waverly’s Abigail Knolles, Gabby Picco and Addison and Kennedy Westbrook had a second-place finish in the 1600 relay in 4:28.22.
Waverly’s Sam VanDyke took second in the 400 for the boys in 53.95 to make the showcase.
Waverly’s Kennedy Westbrook was fifth and Natalie Garrity sixth in the 100 meters with Westbrook finishing in 13.56 and Garrity 13.64.
Tioga’s Matt Watson won the triple jump at 41-feet, 2 1/2-inches followed by teammate Valentino Rossi.
Notre Dame’s Rachel Simpson was third in the 200 in 27.36 and in the 400 Abigail Knolles of Waverly was third in 1:06.52 while teammate Paige Robinson was sixth in 1:08.53.
The Crusaders’ Maura Devlin was third in the 800 in 2:43.05.
Waverly’s Knolles, Gabby Picco, Garrity and Westbrook took third in the 400 relay.
Alexandra Welliver of Notre Dame was fourth in the high jump at 4-feet, 4-inches.
Olivia Nittinger of Waverly was fourth in the pole vault at 8-feet, 6-inches.
Keough was third in the long jump at 15-feet, 7 1/2-inches and Davlin was fourth in the triple jump at 31-feet, 3-inches. Welliver was fourth in the shot at 24-feet, 9 1/2-inches.
Waverly’s Treyton Moore took fifth in the 400 in 55.40 and Notre Dame’s Derek Simpson was fifth in the 3200 in 11:31.40. Oliver Fogarty of Notre Dame was sixth in the 110 hurdles in 20.55.
Waverly’s Ryan Clark took fourth in the discus at 96-feet, 5-inches.
