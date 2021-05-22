WAVERLY — Waverly’s bats overwhelmed SVEC’s pitchers and fielders for 17-1 victory Friday night. The Wolverines regularly worked the count to get three balls at the plate. And, they made contact with the ball when it was in the strike zone.
SVEC’s batters were aggressive at the plate and struck first in the top of the second inning. Jayden Grube walked to first and balked to second. Hunter Harmon hit a single to drive him in.
The Eagle’s lead was short-lived. Waverly’s bats broke through for five runs in the bottom of the second. SVEC struggled defensively which aided the Wolverine attack.
Waverly had another big inning in the bottom of the third, scoring four runs. Tyler Beeman, Brennan Traub, Isaiah Bretz, and Joey Tomasso each singled. Kaden Wheeler drove in two runs on an error. Waverly’s lead grew to 9-1
In the bottom of the fifth, SVEC made multiple fielding changes. Waverly racked up eight more runs on a combination of walks, errors, hits batsmen and a couple singles. At the end of the inning, Waverly led 17-0.
Traub led the Wolverines at the plate, getting three hits in five at-bats. Thomas Hand picked up a hit and stole three bases while scoring three times.
Nick VanHouten pitched a complete game for the Wolverines. VanHouten struck out seven, gave up five hits and walked one.
For SVEC, Harmon, Calvin Curkendall and Dominic Grier combined to cover pitching duties.
Grube led the Eagles at the plate with a double and a run scored. Logan Jewell picked up a hit and a stolen base.
Waverly will host Notre Dame on Monday and SVEC will welcome Dryden in Candor. Both games are 4:30 p.m. starts
