HORSEHEADS — Taking on a AA school, the Waverly pitching staff struggled with walks early, and it proved costly in a 7-2 loss to the Blue Raiders.
Waverly had four walks and two hit batters in the first two innings of the loss, as Horseheads scored three in the second to get off to a 4-0 start through those opening two innings.
Horseheads scored two in the fourth to go up 6-0, before Waverly had their opportunity in the top of the sixth.
In the sixth Nick VanHouten and Thomas Hand both singled and Jay Pipher reached on an error to load the bases with no outs.
Joey Tomasso singled home VanHouten to put Waverly on the board and Waverly still had the bases loaded with no outs.
After a fly out, Hand scored on a Ty Beeman groundout to get the game within 6-2.
Horseheads got a ground out to strand two runners on base.
VanHouten, Tomasso, Brennan Traub and Hand all had hits for Waverly.
Brady Blauvelt, Derek Seymour and Caden Hollywood pitched for the Wolverines.
Ryan Scott led Horseheads with two hits and Andrew McLaughlin had a double, while Jackson Cooke had a hit, five RBI and two runs scored.
