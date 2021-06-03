Down 4-3 after four innings, Waverly scored four runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to pick up a 12-10 win over Ithaca on Wednesday.
Jay Pipher had a 4-for-4 day with a double and a triple and two runs scored, while Brady Blauvelt was 4-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored.
Caden Hollywood and Brennan Traub each had three hits for Waverly.
Traub had a double and an RBI, with two runs scored and Hollywood had a double, a triple, four RBI and two runs scored.
Joey Tomasso, Nick VanHouten and Isaiah Bretz each had two hits for the Wolverines.
Tomasso had an RBI and two runs scored and Bretz had a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Ty Beeman had a hit, an RBI and a run scored.
Thomas Hand scored a run for Waverly.
VanHouten worked four innings, allowing five hits. Pipher, Traub and Tomasso combined to strike out three over the final three innings.
