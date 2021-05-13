SOUTHPORT — Waverly got two second-inning runs against Notre Dame on Wednesday, and with Caden Hollywood that was enough as the Wolverines won 4-1.
Notre Dame got just one third-inning run off Hollywood in a pitcher’s duel between the Waverly ace and Owen Stewart of Notre Dame.
Stewart was dominant for the Crusaders, striking out 15 in 5 2/3 innings.
However, the Wolverines manufactured two runs in that second inning, and then added two runs after Stewart left, after reaching the pitch count for the game. Luke Richards struck out one for Notre Dame in relief.
Hollywood threw six innings of five-hit, six-strikeout ball for Waverly and Ty Beeman threw a perfect seventh inning, striking out two.
Jay Pipher had two hits, an RBI and a run scored for Waverly and Joey Tomasso had a double and scored a run.
Thomas Hand, Ty Beerman, Hollywood and Brennan Traub had hits in the game. Beeman had an RBI and Kaden Wheeler had an RBI and a run scored, while Jack Barrett scored a run.
Stewart also led Notre Dame at the plate, with two hits, and a double, with an RBI.
Ashton Colunio, Jahmeise Keyset and Logan Meisnel had hits for the Crusaders, Keyset scored a run.
Sayre 5, Wellsboro 2
SAYRE — Luke Horton struck out 11 and held Wellsboro to four hits in the victory.
The Redskins scored two in the third and two more in the fifth on their way to a win on Wednesday.
Darryn Callahan and Isaac Keane combined to also hold Sayre to four hits, striking out five between them.
Kannon VanDuzer had two hits and Brayden Horton and Luke Horton had hits in the Sayre victory.
Luke Horton scored two runs and Jake Burgess, Brayden Horton and David Northrup scored runs in the game.
Zach Moore had two RBI and Northrup and Zach Garrity had RBI.
Callahan had a triple for Wellsboro and Zach Rowland had a double and scored a run.
Kaeden Mann and Dylan Abernathy had hits for the Hornets. Abernathy had two RBI and Mann and Rowland scored runs in the game.
Troy 11, NEB 3
ROME — The Trojans scored multiple runs in four different innings in the win on Wednesday.
Caleb Binford, Kory Schucker and Morgan Madigan all had doubles in the game. Binford scored two runs and Madigan scored a run.
Lenny Reed, Camryn Harwick and Justice Chimics had hits for the Trojans, all three scoring runs, with Reed scoring twice.
Danny Hoppaugh scored two runs in the game and Evan Short and Gavin Cohick scored runs for Troy.
Clay Wiggins had two hits, with a double and a run scored for NEB and Collin Allis had two hits with a double.
Nick Beers, Ben Cooper and Dillon Donnelly had hits for the Panthers. Cooper had an RBI and Beers and Donnelly scored runs.
NP-Mansfield 13, Williamson 10
NP-Mansfield 7, Williamson 2
The Tigers first completed a suspended game. The game on March 26 was tied at 10 after seven innings when it was stopped due to darkness.
The Tigers scored three in the top of the eighth in the restart.
Coleman Jeliff doubled followed by hits by Bryan Bogaczyk, Rhyan Wilson and Noah Spencer.
Wilson, Cameron and Fabian drove in runs and Spencer threw a perfect eighth for the win.
In Wednesday’s game Spencer threw 5 2/3 innings, scattering four hits, and striking out seven. Fabian struck out two over 1 1/3 innings to close out the win.
Spencer was 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, with two stolen bases.
Jake Evans and Derek Litzelman each had two hits and Brett Harvey had two hits and scored three runs.
Blaise Deitrich, Karson Dominick and Kyle Davis had hits for the Tigers.
Gabe Kaufman had a hit and scored a run for Williamson and Devin O’Dell had a three-hit day with a run scored.
