Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.