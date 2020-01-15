Waverly bowlers were defeated by Union Springs-Port Byron in IAC action Tuesday. Both teams fell 3-1.
On the boys’ side USPB won the first game 881-857 and the second 892-849 while Waverly took the third 936-891.
The series went to USPB 2664-2642.
Derrick Canfield shot 607 with games of 201, 199 and 207 to lead the Wolverines with Zach Vanderpool shooting 539 with games of 194, 161 and 184.
Matt Mauersberg rolled 537 with games of 144, 180 and 213, Cody Blackwell shot 493 with games of 172, 144 and 177, Ashton Pritchard rolled 466 with games of 146, 165 and 155 and Cayden Turcsik rolled 333 with games of 110, 117 and 106.
On the girls’ side Waverly took the first game 916-893 but USPB won the second (963-807) and third (921-843) games to earn the series (2777-2566).
Victoria Houseknecht rolled 548 with games of 183, 167 and 198 to lead Waverly with Rachel Houseknecht shooting 532 behind games of 234, 147 and 151.
Also for the Wolverines Megan Lee shot 528 with games of 151, 171 and 206, Morgan Lee rolled 479 with games of 158, 174 and 147, Shantilly Decker also shot 479 with games of 190, 135 and 141 and Sadie VanAllen had games of 147, 135 and 126 for a 408 series.
USPB’s Colleen Jump had a 605 series.
In exhibition action for Waverly Ethan Roberts shot 498 with games of 162, 156 and 180, Richard Stevens rolled 463 with games of 172, 165 and 126, Landyn Gunderson rolled 422 with games of 142, 146 and 134, Jacob Forrest shot 394 with games of 145, 137 and 112, Candon Westervelt rolled 359 with games of 125, 128 and 106 and Carter Hayes shot 355 with games of 111, 135 and 109.
Also in exhibition action Haley Kittle rolled 353 with games of 116, 130 and 107, Sage Garrison shot 303 with games of 122, 70 and 111 and Taylor Akins had two games of 89 and 87.
