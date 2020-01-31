Waverly boys and girls swept Lansing in IAC bowling action Thursday.
The boys had games of 1032, 1001 and 1060 for 3093 while Lansing rolled 921, 950 and 945 for 2819.
Derrick Canfield rolled 704 with games of 225, 234 and 245 to lead the Wolverines while Zach Vanderpool rolled 680 with games of 246, 200 and 234.
Matt Mauersberg shot 653 with games of 215, 184 and 254, Ashton Pritchard had a 544 with games of 156, 198 and 190, Cody Blackwell rolled 512 with games of 190, 185 and 137 and Ethan Roberts rolled 438 with games of 140, 167 and 131.
On the girls’ side Waverly had games of 775, 854 and 695 for 2324 while Lansing rolled 538, 569 and 572 for 1679.
Rachel Houseknecht rolled 531 with games of 156, 217 and 158 to lead Waverly while Victoria Houseknecht rolled 502 with games of 167, 167 and 168.
Morgan Lee rolled 436 with games of 144, 160 and 132, Sadie VanAllen rolled 375 with games of 139, 109 and 127 and Shantilly Decker rolled 340 with games of 169, 156 and 15.
In exhibition action for Waverly Richard Stevens rolled 502 with games of 161, 154 and 187, Carter Hayes rolled 479 with games of 150, 169 and 160, Landyn Gunderson rolled 475 with games of 147,1 47 and 181, Cayden Turcsik rolled 424 with games of 121, 155 and 148, Jacob Forrest rolled 353 with games of 160, 119 and 74 and Candon Westervelt rolled 343 with games of 136, 99 and 108.
Sage Garrison rolled 437 with games of 143, 102 and 192, Taylor Thomas rolled 375 with games of 127, 124 and 124, Haley Kittle rolled 362 with games of 106, 119 and 137 and Taylor Akins rolled 331 with games of 128, 101 and 102.
