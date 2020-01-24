Waverly boys and girls bowlers swept Newark Valley in IAC action Thursday.
On the boys’ side the Wolverines had games of 1007, 928 and 1003 for 2938 while Newark Valley rolled 1002, 807 and 919 for a 2728 series.
Zach Vanderpool rolled 646 with games of 214, 195 and 237 to lead the Wolverines while Matt Mauersberg rolled 619 with games of 269, 159 and 191.
Derrick Canfield rolled 613 with games of 199, 180 and 234, Ashton Pritchard rolled 527 with games of 178, 189 and 160, Richard Stevens shot 501 with games of 147, 173 and 181 and Cody Blackwell shot 470 with games 146, 191 and 133.
On the girls’ side Waverly had games of 873, 831 and 848 for a 2552 series while Newark Valley rolled 490, 516 and 406 for 1412.
Victoria Houseknecht rolled 607 with games of 211, 196 and 200 while Rachel Houseknecht rolled 544 with games of 182, 157 and 205.
Morgan Lee rolled 478 with games of 194, 156 and 128, Shantilly Decker rolled 442 with games of 116, 180 and 146, Sadie VanAllen rolled 433 with games of 156, 142 and 135 and Megan Lee rolled 398 with games of 130, 106 and 162.
In exhibition action Ethan Roberts rolled 551 with games of 176, 176 and 199, Jacob Forrest rolled 449 with games of 153, 153 and 143, Cayden Turcsik rolled 407 with games of 121, 145 and 141, Candon Westervelt rolled 369 with games of 130, 131 and 108, Landyn Gunderson rolled 342 with games of 111, 119 and 112, Haley Kittle rolled 367 with games of 110, 141 and 116, Taylor Akins rolled 271 with games of 97, 103 and 71 and Sage Garrison rolled 265 with games of 88, 71 and 106.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.