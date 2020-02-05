Waverly boys and girls bowlers swept Watkins Glen in IAC action Tuesday.
The boys rolled games of 876, 952 and 856 for 2685 while Watkins Glen rolled 819, 825 and 855 for 2499.
Derrick Canfield rolled 615 with games of 211, 223 and 181 while Zach Vanderpool shot 565 with games of 225, 183 and 157.
Matt Mauersberg notched 507 with games of 147, 167 and 193, Ashton Pritchard rolled 492 with games of 143, 193 and 156, Ethan Roberts rolled 473 with games of 141, 186 and 146 and Cody Blackwell rolled 443 with games of 150, 124 and 169.
On the girls’ side Waverly had games of 809, 669 and 655 for 2133 to Watkins’ 752, 654 and 605.
Rachel Houseknecht rolled 481 with games of 177, 134 and 170 to lead Waverly as Victoria Houseknecht shot 442 with games of 182, 148 and 112.
Shantilly Decker scored 406 with games of 160, 131 and 115, Sadie VanAllen shot 388 with games of 156, 127 and 105, Megan Lee shot 377 with games of 134, 129 and 114 and Morgan Lee had 333 with games of 111, 78 and 144.
