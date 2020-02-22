Bowlers compete at state qualifiers
Waverly’s Victoria and Rachel Houseknecht competed in the state bowling qualifier on Saturday.
Victoria Houseknecht finished 13th with a 1,757 score with an average of 195.2.
Rachel Houseknecht finished 37th at 1,587 with an average of 176.33.
Lyndsie Jicha of Susquehanna Valley won at 2,062 with an average of 229.11. Union Endicott won as a team at 3,011.
For the boys Waverly’s Matt Mauersburg was 16th at 1,904 with a 211.56 average. Zach Vanderoool was 24th at 1,874, 208.22 average. Derrick Canfield was 26th at 1,864, 207.11 average. Ashtyn Pritchard was 49th at 1,576, 197 average and Richard Stevens shot 726 in four games, while Ethan Roberts shot 149 in one game. Waverly was fifth at 3,072 with Hancock winning at 3,355.
Athens divers place at districts
All the Athens divers placed at the District 4 diving championships.
For the boys Kaden Gorsline was third and James Benninger-Jones took sixth. Emma Roe was fourth on the girls side.
Top two automatically qualify for states. Gorsline has to wait to see if his score will get him in.
