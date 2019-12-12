Waverly’s bowling teams were both swept by Union Springs/Port Byron on Wednesday.
For the boys Waverly shot 910, 916 and 878 for a 2,704, while Union Springs shot 935, 981 and 905 for a 2,821.
For the girls Waverly shot 783, 799 and 820 for a 2,402, while Union Springs shot 802, 913 and 885 for a 2,500.
Zach Vanderpool led the Waverly boys at 225-194-192-611, while Derrick Canfield shot 203-221-163-587.
Cody Blackwell shot 179-163-169-511, while Ashton Pritchard shot 136-197-171-504. Matt Mauersberg shot 167-141-183-491 and Richard Stevens had a 121-118-127-366.
Union Springs was led by Michael Jesmer at 223-259-226-708.
Rachel Houseknecht led the girls with a 194-184-182-560, while Mackenzie Plouse shot 180-162-214-556 and Sadie VanAllen had a 139-133-163-434, while Victoria Houseknecht had a 143-160-132-435. Shantilly Decker shot 127-159-129-415 and Morgan Lee shot an 81-134-109-324.
Union Springs was led by Colleen Jump with a 210-182-206-598.
Extra bowlers for Waverly were Ethan Roberts (112-140-144-396), Megan Lee (117-111-106-334) and Sage Garrison (89-100-97-286).
