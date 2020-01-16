The Waverly boys and girls bowling teams each swept Lansing 4-0 on Wednesday.
For the boys Waverly shot 882, 923, 955 for a 2,760, while Lansing shot 823, 867 and 799 for a 2,489.
For the girls Waverly shot 834, 821 and 799 for a 2,454, while Lansing shot 457, 427 and 440 for a 1,324.
Zach Vanderpool led the Waverly boys at 203-243-205-651, while Ashlton Pritchard shot 200-169-184-553 and Derrick Canfield shot 179-180-188-547.
Matt Mauersberg shot 144-136-195-475 and Cody Blackwell had a 116-195-157-468, while Richard Stevens shot 156-119-183-458.
Parker Quellette led Lansing with a 210-157-200-567.
For the girls Victoria Houseknecht shot 169-222-156-547, while Rachel Houseknecht shot 192-187-168 to equal her sister with a 547.
Morgan Lee shot 143-160-170-473 and Shantilly Decker shot 181-121-157-459, while Megan Lee shot 140-131-148-419 and Sadie VanAllen shot 149-116-137-402.
Keara Armstrong led Lansing with a 140-131-131-402.
Haley Kittle was an extra bowler for Waverly with a 125-122-120-367.
