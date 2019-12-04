The Waverly boys and girls bowling teams each swept Notre Dame on Tuesday.
The boys shot 986, 1,022 and 1,026 for a 3,034, while Notre Dame had a 771, 806 and 829 for a 2,406.
For the girls Waverly shot 864, 932 and 883 for a 2,679, while Notre Dame shot 673, 591 and 657 for a 1,921.
Waverly boys got a 715 from Zach Vanderpool as he shot 246, 245 and 224 and Matt Mauersberg shot 213, 180 and 213 for a 606. Derrick Canfield had a 190, 213 and 182 for a 585, while Ashlton Pritchard shot 181, 200 and 161 for a 542.
Cody Blackwell shot 156, 127 and 236 for a 519, while Richard Stevens had a 156, 184 and 171 for a 511.
Notre Dame was led by Anthony Lyon at 193-174-171-538 and Stephen Schmidt shot 190-174-143-507. Cody Gonzales shot 137-172-170-479 and Collin Tolbert shot 112-136-208-456. Brandon Hibbard shot 119-150-137-406 and Aiden Flynn had a 132-136-128-396.
For the Waverly girls Mackenzie Plouse shot 215-233-190-638 and Rachel Houseknecht shot 211-190-192-593, while Victoria Houseknecht shot 153-211-182-546.
Morgan Lee shot 134-160-140-434 and Sadie VanAllen shot 108-138-179-425, while Megan Lee shot 151-126-132-409.
Notre Dame was led by Gwen Harrington at 162-159-124-445 and Erin Connolloy shot 146-117-124-387, while Jillian Wittaker shot 125-75-163-363 and Maddie Gleason shot 109-106-144-359. Emmelie Barkley shot 131-101-100-332 and Isabella O’Toole shot 86-108-102-296.
Extra bowlers for the Waverly boys were Jacob Forrest (127-121-152-400), Landyn Gunderson (99-98-111-308), Carter Hayes (149-143-149-441), Ethan Roberts (126-190-130-446), Cayden Turcsik (104-139-157-400) and Candon Westervelt (86-95-85-266). Extra Notre Dame boys were William Alley (84-104-105-293) and Ashton Colunio (139-144-124-407).
Extra Waverly girls were Taylor Akins (91-105-117-313), Shantilly Decker (146-160-165-471), Sage Garrison (123-93-68-284), Haley Kittle (112-102-125-339) and Taylor Thomas (87-107-73-267).
