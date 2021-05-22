The Waverly boys took third at the Need for Speed at Johnson City, finishing with 45 points, just four behind winner Vestal and runner up Chenango Valley.
The Waverly girls finished second at 40 points, with Trumansburg winning at 86.
In the 40 yard dash Kennedy Westbrook was sixth for Waverly in 5.79.
In the 55 meters Abigail Knolles of Waverly was third in 8.10.
Natalie Garrity was third in the 100 in 13.30 and Westbrook was second in the 200 in 28.02, while Knolles finished fifth in 29.05.
Harper Minaker finished third in the 600 in 1:51.80 and she was sixth in the 1000 in 3:26.57.
Gabby Picco, Knolles, Paige Robinson and Westbrook were third in the 4x250 relay in 2:34.23.
For the boys Caden Wheeler won the 40 in 4.96 and Micah Chandler was sixth in the 55 meters in 7.19.
Wheeler won the 100 in 11.61 and Collin Wright was fourth in the 1000 in 2:47.04.
Chandler, Wheeler, Treyton Moore and Sam Vandyke won the 4x250 in 2:08.46 and Alex Gadow, Moore, John Price and Vandyke were third in the 800 sprint medley in 1:44.55.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.