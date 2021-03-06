The Waverly boys picked up a 71-41 win over Notre Dame on Friday.
The two rivals, who usually square off twice a season, just added this game to the shortened season.
Joey Tomasso led Waverly with 21 points and Brennan Traub had 10 points.
Ryan Lambert had nine points and Liam Traub had seven points.
Davis Croft had seven points, Brady Blauvelt had five points and Peyton Bowen, Kobe Decker and Aidan Westbrook all had five points.
Bowen had a career-high nine rebounds and Westbrook had four boards and four assists.
Brennan Traub, Decker and Lambert all had four boards, Croft, Lambert and Tomasso had three steals and Thomas Hand had three assists.
Waverly hosts SVE today with a 1 p.m. varsity start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.