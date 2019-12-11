WAVERLY, N.Y. — Scott Woodring had 28 points and 11 boards to lead Waverly past Notre Dame 74-52 in IAC boys’ basketball action Tuesday.
Caden Hollywood added 11 points with three assists while Aiden Westbrook had seven points and four points.
Ryan Lambert netted nine as Griffin Stein scored five. Jalen McCarty had five points and three steals, Joey Tomasso netted three with three steals and four assists with Nick VanHouten, Peyton Bowen and Kobe Decker each scoring two points a piece.
Waverly won the JV game 78-32 as Davis Croft had 18 and Nailon Carling netted 16.
Waverly is at Watkins Glen Saturday with a 6 p.m. JV start.
Sullivan County 61, CMVT 31
The Griffins moved to 3-0 on the year as they picked up the Mid-Penn boys’ basketball win Tuesday.
Justin Metzger led them in scoring with 14 points while Sam Carpenter had 12 points, five boards, five assists and four steals.
Jesse Williams netted 11 with three blocks as Omar Rubio, Alex Schweitzter and Jalen Thomas scored six points a piece. Thomas had four steals as Schweitzer notched six boards.
Bryon Fitzgerald added four while Connor Smithkors chipped in with two.
Sullivan won the JV game 46-18 as Tre Powell scored 10.
Sullivan hosts Montgomery Friday.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Susquehanna 57, NEB 45
Maisie Neuber had 13 points and Kayleigh Thoman had 10 for the Panthers in the loss.
Vicky Rought finished with nine points and Lauryn Jones had eight points.
Alana Beebe had three points and Lindsay Moore finished with two in the game.
Moore and Thoman each had four boards and Rought, Jones and Jorja Welch all had three rebounds. Welch added three assists and Rought had three steals.
NEB won the JV game 27-15 with Thoman scoring 11.
Elk Lake 59, Wyalusing 51
Callie Bennett had 21 points, but it wasn’t enough as Elk Lake outscored the Rams 34-22 over the second and third quarters of the game.
Laci Norton finished with nine points for the Rams and Madison Putnam had six points in the game.
Hailey Jayne had four points for Wyalusing and Olivia Spencer and Olivia Lechliter each had three points.
Catherine Brown and Imogen Herbert had two points each and Daphne Fassett finished with one point.
Bennett had 11 boards for the Rams to record a double-double, with a steal and an assist and Putnam had 13 boards and a steal, with an assist.
Brown had nine rebounds and a steal and Daphne Fassett had four boards, while 24 had three boards and an assist.
Norton had five rebounds.
Elmira 88, Vestal 26
Kiara Fisher made her return after missing almost all of last season with an injury and had 13 points and 11 assists in the win.
Former Troy standout Morgan Gentile had 11 points for Elmira in the win.
Jalea Abrams had 14 points and Parker Moss had 13, while Megan Fedor finished with 10 points in the game.
Zaria Demember-Shazer had nine points and Lauren Miller and Deja Mundy each finished with five points.
Sarah Coon had six points and Amari Baptist-King and Zaria Smith finished with two points each, while Zhane Holmes had a point.
Galeton 41, Austin 30
Alli Macensky had 10 points and nine boards and Cara Parsell nearly had a triple-double with nine points, nine steals and 15 rebounds.
Jessie Evans had eight points and Lauren Sauley had eight points and nine boards.
Sandy Bliss had six points.
