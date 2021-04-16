The Waverly boys soccer team wrapped up their season with a 3-2 win over Odessa-Montour.
“It was a little messy but glad to come away with a win and end the season on a high note,” Waverly coach Eric Ryck said. “We have had a hard time converting our opportunities into goals this season, but man do we have a lot to build on for next season, very excited about the future of this program!”
Brennan Traub had a pair of goals for the Wolverines in the win.
Odessa-Montour struck first with a first half goal, but Waverly scored three in the second half for the win.
Traub’s first goal was assisted by Peyton Bowen. Waverly also scored off an own goal by Odessa.
Micheal Benway scored for Odessa-Montour off an Ethan King assist and Cody Austin scored in the game.
Waverly had 16 shots and nine corner kicks and Odessa had five shots and two corner kicks.
Cameron McIsaac had three saves for Waverly and David Patterson had 14 for Odessa-Montour.
