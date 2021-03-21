The Waverly boys soccer team had a hard-fought game, but came up short in their season opener, 2-1 against Lansing.
“All in all very pleased with our effort and play today,” Waverly coach Eric Ryck said. “As always these boys give 110%, and if we get a few through balls to our strikers feet I think it would have been a very different game! We had a couple small errors and unfortunately Lansing made us pay for them. We get a few things cleaned up and the rest of our season will be very exciting, and I am very much looking forward to it!”
Nate Ryck scored the Waverly goal in the first half off a penalty kick.
Lansing got goals in each half by Morgan Somchanhmavong.
Lansing had eight shots and six corner kicks and Waverly had five shots and two corners.
Cameron McIsaac had six saves for the Wolverines and Thomas Vence had four saves for Lansing.
VOLLEYBALL
Edison 3, Waverly 0
25-18, 25-10, 25-19
Edison got their first win of the year, topping the Wolverines.
Taylor Hall had three aces and five points for Waverly and Sidney Tomasso had five points ,two aces, two kills, a block and three digs.
Aryan Peters had 11 assists, nine digs and three points and Emilee Little had a a point, an ace ,six kills and seven digs.
Hannah Smith had 17 points, five aces ,six kills and five digs for Edison and Mallory Mowchan had 16 points, eight aces and three kills.
Maren Lutz had seven points, three kills and 10 assists and Hayleigh Vanderhoff had nine points, five assists and five digs, while Anna Klotz had five digs.
Edison won the JV match 25-13, 25-12.
