The Waverly boys basketball team opened the season with a 66-55 loss at Union-Endicott.
It was a two-point game after one quarter, but U-E used a 23-12 edge in the second quarter to pull ahead by 13 at the half.
“It was the second quarter that hurt, putting us down 13 going into the half,” Waverly coach Lou Judson said. “We just could never really get over the hump. It was a 7-9 point game the whole game, but whenever we got a little momentum it seemed like they would make a shot.
“They are an athletic team that pressures you and we aren’t going to see that much. It’s a good test for us early in the season and I think it will only help us when we start league play on Friday.”
Scott Woodring led Waverly with 24 points and 15 boards, along with three blocked shots, and Aiden Westbrook had 10 points in the game.
Joey Tomasso had six points and Ryan Lambert and Jalen McCarty each had five points. McCarty also had five boards and took two charges and Lambert had two steals.
Caden Hollywood had two points and three assists and Peyton Bowen had two points, while Griffin Stine had a point.
Adrese Bradford led U-E with 16 points and Mekhi Belcher had 12 points.
Union-Endicott won the JV game 69-44 with Davis Croft scoring 22 for Waverly.
The Wolverines are at Newark Valley on Friday.
