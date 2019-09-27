The Waverly boys won their first game of the season, 3-0 over Odessa-Montour.
Peyton Bowen scored in the 14 minute mark in the first half and in the second half Nick VanHouten scored off a Nate Ryck assist and Ryck capped the scoring.
Waverly had three shots and three corners and Odessa had seven shots and four corners.
Cameron McIsaac had seven saves for Waverly.
“This is exactly what these boys needed,” Waverly coach Eric Ryck said. “All the boys played really well. The pieces came togehter for us tonight, our midfield was able to press them and win balls high in their end of the field and allowed us to keep attacking, and Peyton’s early goal gave us the the extra boost of confidence we needed. “Our striker Rylan Laforest was all over the field and kept their defenders busy, he was a real workhorse for us tonight creating opportunities all over the field. Nate Ryck had two well placed free kicks that caromed off of players and found the back of the net, the first one found Nick Vanhouten, and the second off the head of an O-M player. Nate was a very big part of our defense as well tonight. This team has been working so hard I’m so happy that their hard work is finally paying off. Hopefully we can carry this momentum forward for the rest of the season.
Wellsboro 12, Galeton 1
Eight Wellsboro players scored in the win.
“Eight different players scored and five provided at least one assist tonight,” Wellsboro coach Todd Fitch said. “There is a rhythm to this game and right now the boys are flowing with it.
Kaeden Mann started the scoring for Wellsboro and Luke Pondo netted the second goal.
Will Poirier scored off an assist by Joseph Grab and Grab scored off an Ethan Ryan assist, before Mann netted his second goal.
Luke Leach got a goal, off a Mann assist, and Mann capped his hat trick, off a Pondo assist.
Owen Richardson scored and then Mann got his fourth goal, off a Pondo assist.
Alvaro Garza-Sejo and Dustin Benedict each scored to cap the scoring.
Wellsboro won the JV game 4-0 with Sam Rudy scoring twice and Jack Poirier and Jackson Brill netting goals.
Ty Stover netted the Galeton goal.
Wellsboro had 31 shots and six corners and Ryan had three saves.
Galeton had four shots and one corner kick.
