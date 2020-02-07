ELMIRA, N.Y. — Waverly jumped out early and closed hard in the fourth to beat Edison 63-43 in IAC boys’ basketball action Thursday.
The win clinches at least a tie for the IAC South Large lead with Watkins Glen, who still has two games to play.
Should they end the season with the same record there will be a playoff at Waverly.
Scott Woodring had 22 points and 17 boards in the win for the Wolverines while Joey Tomasso scored 11 points and had three steals.
Aidan Westbrook notched nine points with five boards, Kaden Hollywood had seven points, four rebounds and four assists, Jalen McCarty had four points and three steals, Peyton Bowen added four points and four boards with Nick VanHouten and Kobe Decker scoring two points a piece.
Waverly hosts Troy for a non-league game on Monday with 5:30 p.m. JV start.
GIRLS
Waverly 59, Edison 35
ELMIRA, N.Y. — Sidney Tomasso had 21 points as the Lady Wolverines earned an IAC girls’ basketball win Thursday.
Morgan Adams finished with 17 points as Paige Lewis netted nine. Kennedy Westbrook scored four points, Lourden Benjamin and Olivia Nittinger had three points each and Gianna Picco finished with two points.
