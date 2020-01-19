Waverly took second to Tioga during the IAC Mid-Season Tournament Saturday in boys’ bowling action.
The Tigers finished with 2948 pins for their series with Waverly shooting 2802.
Tioga had games of 984, 968 and 996 while the Wolverines shot 890, 1027 and 885.
Tioga was led by Dylan Slater, who had a 523 series with games of 212, 187 and 224. He had the second highest series of the tournament behind Lansing’s Ethan Calupca.
Gage Cain rolled 613 with games of 205, 209 and 199, Kolton Pond shot 606 with games of 170, 204 and 232, Rocco Fariello had a 588 series with games of 187, 228 and 173 and Jarrett Myers shot 518 with games of 210, 140 and 168.
Derrick Canfield led Wavery with a 616 series behind games of 180, 214 and 22 with Zachary Vanderpool shooting 601 behind games of 202, 226 and 173.
Ashton Pritchard shot 583 with games of 203, 205 and 175, Cody Blackwell shot 530 with games of 149, 22 and 159 and Matthew Mauersberg rolled 472 with games of 156, 160 and 156.
Notre Dame was 10th with 2244 pins behind games of 655, 730 and 859.
Stephen Schmidt rolled 545 with games of 141, 200 and 204 to lead the Crusaders while Connor Ryan rolled 480 with games of 134, 165 and 181.
Also for Notre Dame Brandon Hibbard shot 462 with games of 137, 141 and 184, Colin Tolbert rolled 413 with games of 139, 103 and 171 and Cody Gonzalez rolled 344 with games of 104, 121 and 119.
On the girls’ side Waverly also came in second, this time losing out to Union Springs/Port Byron.
USPB had games of 913, 876 and 859 for 2648 while the Wolverines shot 718, 939 and 844 for 2501.
Notre Dame was fifth with 2009 series behind games of 664, 683 and 662 while Tioga took ninth with a 1736 series behind games of 560, 612 and 564.
Waverly’s Victoria Houseknecht did have the high game (267) and high series (649) in the tournament as Rachel Houseknecht (224) had the fourth highest game.
Victoria Houseknecht also had games of 178 and 204 while Rachel Houseknecht shot 508 with other games of 133 and 151.
Megan Lee shot 484 with games of 133, 174 and 177, Morgan Lee shot 470 with games of 159, 137 and 174, Sadie VanAllen had two games of 137 and 138 with Shantilly Decker getting a game of 115.
Emmelie Barkley shot 454 with games of 161, 159 and 134 to lead the Crusaders while Owen Harrington shot 420 with games of 140, 133 and 147.
Erin Connolly shot 419 with games of 113, 168 and 138, Madison Gleason shot 397 with games of 149, 116 and 132 and Jillian Whittaker shot 319 with games of 101, 107 and 111.
BobbiJo Tarbox led Tioga with a 391 series behind games of 126, 121 and 144 while Bailey Elston shot 389 with games of 146, 124 and 119.
Caroline Chapman shot 337 with games of 87, 142 and 108, Cassie Birney shot 307 with games of 121, 116 and 70, Jamie Card had two games of 109 and 123 and Destini Sweet had a game of 80.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.