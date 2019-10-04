LITCHFIELD — Waverly swept the Tom Koons Valley Invitational varsity races on Thursday.
The boys was close but the Wolverines edged out Athens 26-29 as they took the 1-3-5 spots.
On the girls’ side the Lady Wolverines had five of the top eight as they scored 23 points to Athens’ 51. Sayre was incomplete for both races.
Waverly’s Collin Wright (14:48) won the boys’ race with Athens’ T.J. Toscano (15:18) edging Wolverine Nate Ackley (15:25) for second.
Wildcat Kyle Anthony (15:51) out kicked Waverly’s Jayden Rose (15:53) for fourth followed by Athens taking the next two spots with Matthew Gorsline (16:13) and Connor Dahl (16:22).
But the Wolverines secured the win as Liam Traub (16:31) and Brandon Bubniak (16:50) took eighth and ninth.
Rounding out the top 10 was Athens’ Nate Prickitt (17:11).
Logan Goodreau (19:01) was Sayre’s top finisher in 19th.
Waverly went 1-2 on the girls’ side with Sheridan Talada (17:32) and Elizabeth Fritzen (18:26).
Sayre’s Kayla Hughey (18:57) took third followed by Athens’ Emma Bronson (19:48) and Waverly’s Paige Ackley (20:44) to round out the top five.
Sayre’s Lucy Coller (22:51) finished sixth with Wolverines Aubrey Akis (23:46) and Halie Jenner (24:03) seventh and eighth.
Rounding out the top 10 were Sayre’s Corey Ault (24:11) and Athens’ Elizabeth Carey (24:35).
The junior high race uses combined girls and boys scores with Athens nudging out Waverly 24-25 for the title.
The top six boys were Waverly’s Liam Wright (10:17), Athens’ Peter Jones (10:39), Waverly’s Jake VanAllen (10:44), Petyon Fravel (11:19) and Hayden Larson (11:28) and Sayre’s Braylon Slater (11:38).
Athens’ Sarah Bronson (10:20) won the girls’ race followed by Waverly’s Elizabeth Vaughn (11:29) and Wildcats Thea Bentley (11:29), Cailyn Conklin (11:30), Emily Henderson (11:30) and Janae Haskins (11:31).
This year marked the first time that they will be using the invite to raise money and awareness for a disease. The host school will pick a new syndrome each year to sponsor.
This year Sayre sponsored MALS Syndrome.
