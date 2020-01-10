Waverly boys and girls swept Dryden in IAC bowling action Thursday.
The boys had games of 869, 880 and 936 for 2685 while Dryden rolled 796, 725 and 728 for 2249.
Zach Vanderpool rolled 209, 207 and 212 for a 628 series to lead the Wolverines while Cody Blackwell rolled 548 with games of 202, 196 and 150.
Also for Waverly Derrick Canfield rolled 531 with games of 181, 170 and 180, Matt Mauersberg rolled 513 with games of 139, 158 and 216, Ashton Pritchard rolled 465 with games of 138, 149 and 178 and Richard Stevens rolled 335 with games of 107, 102 and 126.
On the girls’ side Waverly rolled games of 729, 729 and 697 for 2155 while Dryden didn’t field a team.
Mackenzie Plouse rolled 512 with games of 134, 223 and 155 to lead the Wolverines with Victoria Houseknecht rolling 473 with games of 181, 143 and 149.
Also for Waverly Megan Lee rolled 164, 114 and 127 for 405, Morgan Lee rolled 128, 123 and 136 for 387, Shantilly Decker rolled 106, 126 and 130 for 362 and Sadie VanAllen rolled 122, 106 and 88 for 316.
