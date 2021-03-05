The Waverly boys wrapped up their six league games unbeaten as they beat previously unbeaten Owego 61-48.
Waverly led by three at the half, before outscoring Owego 20-9 in the third quarter to pick up the win.
Owego entered unbeaten at 7-0 and had beat Horseheads by seven the game before. Both teams were unbeaten in league play, with Waverly finishing the league 6-0, and Owego 5-1.
While there is no league champion this year, going unbeaten was something nice for Waverly.
“Really pleased with how we played tonight,” Waverly coach Lou Judson said. “It was a complete game for our team. I thought we played well on the defensive end and for the first time executed our game plan on that end.”
Joey Tomasso had 17 points to lead the Wolverines.
Aidan Westbrook and Davis Croft had nine points each and Ryan Lambert had eight points.
Brennan Traub had seven points and Kobe Decker finished with four points.
Brady Blauvelt, Liam Traub and Peyton Bowen all had two points and Thomas Hand had a point.
Bowen had eight boards, and Westbrook had five rebounds and two assists.
Lambert had three steals and two assists.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Waverly 71, Owego 17.
Sidney Tomasso had a career-high 42 points, 40 in the first three quarters, as the Wolverines rolled to the win.
Kennedy Westbrook and Gabby Picco had 12 points each and Paige Robinson had three points, while Lourden Benjamin had two points.
Notre Dame 73, SVE 28
The Crusaders wrapped up their season with the win.
Kahlia Rivera had 20 points and Maddy Watts had 17 in the victory.
Ellie Mustico had 12 points, Kathryn Gough had 11 and Shannon Maloney had 10 as all five starters scored in double figures in the win.. Izzy Griffin finished with three points.
