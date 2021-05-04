Waverly boys golf beat Newark Valley 193-226 at Shepard Hills on Monday.
Liam Traub earned medalist honors with a 45 in the win.
Jack Knight shot a 47 for the Wolverines and Davis Croft had a round of 49.
Aidan Westbrook shot a 52 to round out the scoring four for the Wolverines.
Hunter Elston had a 53 and Declan Murphy had a round of 57.
Newark Valley was led by Shawn Deer with a round of 50.
Waverly is 1-1 on the year and they host Notre Dame today.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Lansing 268, Waverly 288
The Waverly girls’ golf team entered Monday with a 119-match win streak.
But, all good things must come to an end, and with Lansing’s 268-288 win, the Wolverines streak was snapped. younger Wolverines team this year after two graduating classes since the last time the Wolverines played, with Covid canceling last year’s season.
Haley Kittle earned medalist honors for the Wolverines with a 50.
Lauryn Delill and Brianna Robinson each shot 76 for Waverly and Addison Hunt and Sophia Sileo shot rounds of 86.
Hailey Baughan shot a 53 to lead Lansing.
TENNIS
Notre Dame 5, Moravia 0
Alexandra Meier won by forfeit at first singles for the Crusaders and Rachel Tsang won 6-0, 6-0 at second singles over Malayna Martin.
At third singles Renata Russo won 6-1, 6-1 over Bethany Baran and at fourth singles Kate Welliver won 6-0, 6-0 over Caitlyn Whaley.
In first doubles Jade Nordin and Jeremy Quin won 6-2, 6-0 over Elizabeth Steigerwald and Beebe Balk.
