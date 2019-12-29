ATHENS — “It was a great high school game in front of 1500 people,” Waverly coach Lou Judson said.
The Wolverines held on to beat Athens 64-63 to repeat as Valley Christmas Tournament champions.
“Athens is a good basketball team,” said Judson. “Beating them on their home floor is huge. It’s a difficult place to play and going in we had won five straight games and were playing quite well. We knew we were going to get their best shot.”
And the Wildcats came out strong, taking a 16-8 first quarter lead and going up by as much as 12 points in the first half.
Waverly battled back and tied it up at 31-all at the half.
In the second half it was the Wolverines’ turn as they went up by 10 points at one point.
However, a 19-point fourth quarter by the Wildcats brought them back.
Waverly eighth grader Joey Tomasso hit a big three late and Scott Woodring scored a big block with 20 seconds left to keep the 1-point lead.
With one second left Athens had one more try. They threw the ball the length of the court but couldn’t get up a shot.
Woodring had 34 points, 19 boards and three blocks to lead Waverly while Tomasso had a career high 13 points.
Griffin Stein netted five, Peyton Bowen and Caden Hollywood had three points each with Ryan Lambert scoring two.
Jalen McCarty also handed out four assists.
Aaron Lane and JJ Babcock had 22 points a piece to lead Athens with Troy Pritchard netting eight. Damian Hudson and Tucker Brown had four points a piece as Brady Smith scored three.
Waverly beat Athens 60-34 in the JV title game.
The Wolverines are off until January 7th when they travel to Trumansburg.
Girls
Championship
Waverly 53, Athens 29
ATHENS — In a repeat of last year’s Valley Christmas Tournament final it was the Wolverines victorious again.
They jumped out to a 17-8 first quarter lead but Athens hung in there in the second, keeping it 27-18 at the half.
A 19-5 third quarter by Waverly, though, pushed them to the win.
Olivia Nittinger had the hot hand for the Wolverines, leading them with 16 points, including five 3-pointers.
Sidney Tomasso and Gianna Picco had eight points each with Paige Lewis netting seven.
Morgan Adams and Lourden Benjamin rounded out the scoring with four points a piece.
Kayleigh Miller led Athens with 10 points as Haley Barry netted seven. Caydence Macik scored six points to go with five rebounds while Megan Collins and Rachel Stephens had three points each. Stephens added 10 rebounds with Collins handing out three assists.
“This game, facing a team who has kids from all three communities, will only make us better,” said Athens coach Brian Miller.
Consolations
Boys
Sayre 73, Towanda 64
In a high scoring contest Sayre got 19 points from Matt Lane to pull out the win Saturday.
The Redskins led throughout with the Knights on their heels the whole way. Sayre was up 19-14 after the first quarter, 31-29 at the half and 51-48 after three.
In the fourth they went to the free throw line 21 times, making 14 of them from five different players to earn the victory.
Conor Young added 12 for the ‘Skins as Dom Fabbri notched 10. Corbin Brown scored eight, Zach Moore and Lucas Horton each netted seven, Zach Belles had five, Brayden Horton finished with three and Kannon VanDuzer chipped in with two.
Towanda finished with four players in double figures as Nate Parker led the way with 17 points.
Tanner Kunkle scored 16 while Kolby Hoffman and Jyshaire Robinson both netted 10.
Octavious Chacona scored six, Mason Hartmann had three and Trent Kithcart rounded things out with two points.
Girls
Towanda 47, Sayre 25
The Knights jumped out to a 25-12 halftime lead and never looked back in their win Saturday.
Porschia Bennett had 18 points, four boards and three steals to lead the Lady Knights while Erin Barrett had a double-double of 11 points and 11 boards.
Paige Manchester finished with 13 points, Hannah Chandler had four points and Maddy Maynard finished with one.
Gabbi Randall had eight points and 13 boards to lead the Lady ‘Skins while Madi LaManna finished with seven points and five rebounds. Emily Sutryk and Gabby Shaw both had three points with Madi Wilson and Hayle VanDyke both netting two.
Wilson also had six boards while Shaw grabbed seven and VanDyke had four.
Towanda lost their JV game to Bradford 35-31 as Gracie Schoonover had seven points.
The Knights go to NEB on Friday.
