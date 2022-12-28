Waverly boys pull away from Redskins

WAVERLY – Up by just eight in the first quarter, Waverly went on an 8-0 quarter-ending run to take a 24-8 lead after a period.
The host Wolverines built on that lead in the third and fourth quarters to lead 75-45 in the fourth quarter and posted an 85-64 win in the first round of the Valley Christmas Tournament Tuesday night.
“I thought we came out and pressured them and were able to get some easy points off of their turnovers to get a nice lead early on,” said Waverly Head Coach Lou Judson.
Judson wasn’t pleased with his team’s defense, believing the Wolverines gave up too many points, adding, “it’s only our fourth game, and we haven’t played in nine days.
“We’re still a work in progress, still trying to create out own identity and put one foot in front of the other in terms of how we’re going to play, what style we’re going to play. We played well at times (Tuesday) night, but we’re going to habve to play better Thursday night.”
Waverly will host Athens in the VCT final at 7:45 Thursday night.
Tomasso had 13 of his game-high 34 points in the first quarter. Included in that was a personal six-point run. The first two came from a Jay Pipher assist. The Wolverines then had back-to-back- steals, with Tomasso cashing in each time.
“It’s tough to get any sort of momentum,” said Sayre Head Coach Jon Ward. “They’re playing at home. Their best player is scoring lights out and we just didn’t make that adjustment. We weren’t sprinting out to him.”
Ward was happy with his team’s overall effort against Waverly’s press.
“I think we did a good job of breaking he press. It’s very normal to have a couple of possessions early that are a little shaky,” said Sayre Head Coach Jon Ward. “They eventually settled in. We were getting to our spots but what really killed us in that first quarter was shooting.”
Waverly led by as many as 22 in the second quarter before Sayre closed its deficit to 17 at the half on the strength of seven points by Jackson Hubbard, who finished with 28 points on the night.
“We tried our best to hang with them,” said Ward. “I give our guys credit. They never stopped hustling. The effort was always there, and they were hitting shots. That was probably our best offensive night of the year.”
Waverly increased its lead to 23 and was up by 22 at the end of the period.
Tomasso added 10 points in the third as Pipher and Isaiah Bretz found the junior open for eight of the 10.
Hogan Shaw and Pipher hit for 11 points each for Waverly with Jake VanHouten, who also had nine rebounds connecting for 10 points, Jon Searles adding nine points and five boards, Nate Delill adding six points and seven steals and Bretz chipping in four points.
(Joey and Jay) are very active,” said Judson of his junior playmakers. “They’re tough offensively and defensively. It’s a nice 1-2 punch there. When Jay’s being offensive-minded and finding Joey up the court they make a very good tandem.”
Judson, whose Wolverines are now 3-1, also noted the efforts of Van Houten, Searles, and Shaw.
“I thought Jake VanHouten had a very nice offensive game for us. Searles gave us positive minutes off the bench rebounding the basketball and scoring around the rim. Shaw doesn’t look like a freshman. He can see the court, has a high basketball IQ, and when he’s open, he’s going to make it.”
For Sayre (2-6), Hubbard had help from Nick Peliccano with 16 points. Carter Green and Zach Garrity – who added five rebounds – had six points each, and Will Trump had two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.