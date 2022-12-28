Waverly boys pull away from Redskins

Sayre’s Nick Pellicano puts up a shot against Waverly in the Valley Christmas Tournament on Tuesday.

 Review Photo/DAVID ALLIGER

WAVERLY – Up by just eight in the first quarter, Waverly went on an 8-0 quarter-ending run to take a 24-8 lead after a period.

The host Wolverines built on that lead in the third and fourth quarters to lead 75-45 in the fourth quarter and posted an 85-64 win in the first round of the Valley Christmas Tournament Tuesday night.