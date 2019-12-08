Waverly boys bowlers won the IAC kick-off Tournament Saturday.
The Wolverine boys amassed a 3094 team series, well ahead of second place Newark Valley (2698).
Waverly’s Zach Vanderpool (737) had the highest series behind games of 206, 256 and 275.
Ashton Pritchard rolled 633 with games of 221, 207 and 205, Derrick Canfield rolled 588 with games of 177, 187 and 224, Matthew Mauersberg rolled 526 with games of 181, 172 and 173, Richard Stevens rolled 492 behind games of 167, 158 and 167 and Cayden Turcsik rolled 329 with games of 108, 122 and 99.
Tioga won the small school title with a 2621 series as Candor (2312) came in second.
On the girls’ side the Lady Wolverines came in second to Union Springs/Port Byron.
Rachel Houseknecht rolled 520 with games of 180, 157 and 183 to lead Waverly while Mackenzie Plouse rolled 494 with games of 183, 165 and 146.
Also for the Wolverines Shantilly Decker rolled 470 with games of 141, 149 and 180, Victoria Houseknecht rolled 461 with games of 150, 151 and 160 and Haley Kittle rolled 392 with games of 137, 115 and 140.
