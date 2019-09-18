WAVERLY — The Wolverines had all five in the top 10 as they picked up four IAC wins on Tuesday in boys’ cross-country action.
Waverly finished with 31 points followed by Dryden (45), Candor (58) and Marathon (101).
Collin Wright (15:59.9) came in second with Nate Ackley (17:17) fifth, Brandon Bubniack (17:31) sixth, Jayden Rose (17:45) seventh and Liam Traub (18:31) fifth.
Candor’s Calum Avery (15:42.9) won the race.
Waverly won the JV race with 15 points as Liam Wright (9:47.9) took third.
CV 25, Towanda 31; CV 22, Sullivan County 34; Towanda 24, Sullivan County 33
TOWANDA — CV went 1-2 as they picked up two NTL boys’ dual meet wins Tuesday.
Seth Neal (19:33) and Chris Harris (19:47) led the field with Towanda’s Kaigan Stroop (20:43) and Eric Lauber (20:48) right behind. Sullivan’s Ethan Walker (21:10) rounded out the top five.
CV’s Nate Welch (22:19) was sixth followed by Sullivan’s Herm Harney (22:28), CV’s Devan Gatewood (22:46), Sullivan’s Chris Walsh (22:52) and Towanda’s Jasiek Zaleuska (23:00) rounded out the top 10.
Towanda’s Luke Tavani (23:11) and Jaden Wise (23:36) were 11th and 12th followed by Sullivan’s Frances Rakey (23:52). Rounding out the top 15 were Towanda’s Rein Alderfer (24:44) and CV’s Brycen Fuhrer (25:11).
In junior high action Towanda’s Jack Tavani (11:19) edged Sullivan’s Tyler Immel (11:32) to win with CV’s Nate Boyer (11:49) third.
Athens 26, NPM 31; Athens 25, NEB 30; NEB 27, NPM 29
In a tight dual meet Athens squeaked out two wins in NTL action Tuesday.
NPM’s Sam Shedden (17:36) won the race with Athens’ T.J. Toscano (18:01) second, NPM’s Noah Shedden (18:07), NEB’s Dylan Brown (18:23) and Athens’ Kyle Anthony (18:40) rounded out the top five.
NEB’s Luke Tice (18:43) came in sixth followed by Athens’ Conor Dahl (18;46) and Matthew Gorsline (18:52). NEB’s Jehiel Dewing (19:22) and Kyle Davenport (19:29) rounded out the top 10.
NPM’s Seth Nelson (19:42) and Roger Learn (19:53) were 11th and 12th with NEB’s Jack Shumway (19:55) 13th. Rounding out the top 15 were Athens’ Nate Pickitt (20:30) and Brendan Jones (20:31).
In junior high NEB topped Athens 23-36 as both teams beat NPM 15-50.
NEB’s Norman Strauss (11:01) won the race with Athens’ Carter Lewis (11:25) second.
Wyalusing 15, Sayre 50
The Rams took the top nine spots as they picked up an NTL boys’ cross-country win Tuesday.
Kemuel Laudermilch (19:10), Logan Newton (19:10), Zion Laudermilch (19:10) and Alex Patton (19:10) took the top four spots with Caleb Stoddard (19:40) and Justin Hiduk (19:40) fifth and sixth.
Wyalusing’s Clayton Petlock (21:05), Travis Bahl (21:16) and Brody Fuhrur (23:22) were seventh through ninth.
Sayre’s Logan Goodreau (24:02) rounded out the top 10.
Wyalusing’s Landen Kaufmann (11:15.38) won the junior high race.
Troy 23, Wellsboro 33; Troy 25, Canton 32; Wellsboro 28; Canton 29
The Trojans earned two NTL boys’ cross-country wins with the Hornets nabbing the split.
Troy’s Owen Williams (18:45) and Aaron Manley (19:10) went 1-2 with Canton’s Michael Skipper (20:48) third.
Wellsboro’s Aidan Fletcher (21:02) and Canton’s Cayden Moon (21:12) rounded out the top five.
Warrior Isaac Landis (21:16) was sixth followed by Troy’s Seth Seymour (21:50) and Robert Rogers (21:53).
Wellsboro’s Gage Guignard (22:15) and Tylar Wright (23:16) rounded out the top 10.
Hornet Drew Manning (23:27) was 11th with teammate Liam Manning (23:38) 12th.
Canton’s Will Gowin (24:14) finished 13th, Wellsboro’s Anthony Dunkel (24:16) was 14th and Troy’s Brandon Schrader (24:45) came in 15th.
The Troy junior high swept 15-50 as they went 1-2-3 with Lance Heasley (11:15), Jacob Hinman (11:16) and Colin Loveland (11:21).
