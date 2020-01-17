WAVERLY, N.Y. — The Waverly boys’ swim team improved to 9-0 on the year with their 125-55 win over Lansing Thursday.
Kaden Wheeler, Ryan Bennett and Mike Atanasoff were quadruple winners on the night for the Wolverines.
In the 200 medley relay Wheeler, Ryan Clark, Atanasoff and Bennett won in 1:53.43.
Bennett (2:02.31) won the 200 free with teammate Oscar Williams (2:04.44) third.
Wheeler (2:13.01) followed by winning the 200 IM with Bennett (24.20) and Josh Lee (24.53) going 1-2 in the 50 free.
Gage Streeter (242.0) won the diving with teammate Jarrell Sackett (154.10) second.
Atanasoff (55.73) won the 100 fly as Williams (1:09.90) came in third. Waverly’s Brandon Clark (56.22) and Collin Keefer (58.79) were second and third.
Keefer (5:47.06) won the 500 free with Liam Wright (5:58.11) second.
The Wolverine 200 free relay of Bennett, Lee, Williams and Atanasoff won in 1:38.04.
Wheeler (1:00.89) and Sackett (1:10.11) went first and third in the 100 backstroke followed by Atanasoff (1:09.91) and Max Pan (1:20.89) going first and third in the 100 breaststroke.
Waverly’s 400 free relay of Keefer, Brandon Clark, Williams and Wheeler won in 3:49.33.
Keefer and Atanasoff were honored before the meet. Keefer was recognized for earning his 100th win while Atanasoff was honored for his 200th win.
BOYS: Danville 103, Towanda 52
GIRLS: Danville 112, Towanda 55
For the girls Erica Locke won the 200 (2:08.67) and 500 free (5:42.49) races in the meet.
Ava Gannon was second in the 50 free (29.64) and third in the 100 backstroke (1:19.72).
Also for the Lady Knights Jordyn Radney (1:23.95) was second in the 100 breaststroke, Zoie Lamphere (2:37.95) was third in the 200 free, Juliana Varner (31.50) was third in the 50 free and Mackenna Maynard (1:10.05) was third in the 100 free.
On the boys’ side Joey Donovan was second in the 50 free (31.70) and in diving (126.00).
Jaden Wise was second in the 100 backstroke (1:14.76) and third in the 500 free (6:26.06), Dominic Tavani (1:23.94) was second in 100 breaststroke, Max Vega was third in the 200 free (2:21.61) and in the 100 free (1:02.39), Ethan Sparrow (32.99) was third in the 50 free, Jacob Stiner (1:50.04) was third in the 100 backstroke and Nate Spencer (1:44.55) was third in the 100 breaststroke.
BOYS: Bloomsburg 80, Athens 74
GIRLS: Bloomsburg 111, Athens 75
The boys’ race came down to the final relay, the 400 free, which the Panthers won 3:54.41 to 4:02.28.
The Wildcats went 1-2 in diving with Kaden Gorsline (189.60) and James Benninger-Jones (143.95).
Athens’ 200 free relay of Chris DeForest, Nate Gorsline, Joseph Toscano and Mason Henderson won in 1:44.88.
Gorsline (25.59) was second in the 50 free with teammate Lucas Aquilio (30.02) third. Henderson (1:06.08) was second in the 100 fly, Zac Gowin (5:58.38) was second in the 500 free with Travis Webster (1:26.8) taking second in the 100 breaststroke followed by Aquilio (1:27.88) in third.
Gowin (2:14.01) was third in the 200 free, Webster (2:58.98) was third in the 200 IM, DeForest (58.03) was third in the 100 free and Ethan Denlinger (1:35.06) was third in the 100 backstroke.
On the girls’ side Taegan Williams (5:57.89) won the 500 free with teammate Brooke Kopatz (1:16.05) winning the 100 breaststroke as Allison Thoman (1:24.22) came in third.
Athens’ 400 free relay of Kopatz, Lauren Neville, Allyson Rockwell and Williams won in 4:22.75.
Williams (2:16.51) was second in the 200 free with Rockwell (2:24.44) third, Neville was second in the 50 free (28.09) and the 100 free (1:02.98), Christina Bard (1:14.24) was second in the 100 fly followed by Rockwell (1:18.61), Taylor Fisher was second in the 100 backstroke (1:15.62) and third in the 200 IM (2:39.89), Emma Roe (143.90) was third in diving.
