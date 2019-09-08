The Waverly boys took third at the Dave Forbes Invitational Saturday.
The Wolverines scored 95 points while Athens (162) edged out fourth as Ithaca (30) won the team title.
Waverly’s Collin Wright (17:35.4) was ninth overall with Athens’ T.J. Toscano (17:49.4) taking 10th.
Waverly’s Kaden Wheeler (18:30.2) and Nate Ackley (18:35.7) were 18th and 22nd while Athens’ Kyle Anthony (18:42.9) came in 24th.
Waverly’s Brandon Bubniak (18:43.9) took 25th as Jayden Rose (18:46.1) rounded out their top five in 27th.
Athens’ Matt Gorsline (18;54.5) and Connor Dahl (18:53.6) came in 36th and 37th as their fifth runner Brendan Jones (19:58.7) was 64th.
On the girls’ side Waverly (131) finished fifth while Athens (320) took 11th as Ithaca (51) won the team title.
Waverly’s Sheridan Talada (19:37.2) took third overall with teammate Elizabeth Fritzen (20:50.5) coming in ninth.
Wolverine Olivia Nittinger (21:35.2) finished 19th as Athens’ Emma Bronson (22:12.9) came in 28th. Waverly’s Paige Ackley (23:03.3) took 38th as Athens’ Allyson Rockwell (27:30.4) and Elizabeth Carey (27:31.6) finished 95th and 96th.
Aubrey Akins (28:34.3) rounded out Waverly’s top five with a 104th place finish.
Rounding out Athens’ top five were Arin Rockwell (29:34.2) in 117th and Raven McCarthy-Garrison (31:38.7) came in 125th.
In girls’ modified action Athens’ Sara Bronwon (9:02.9) won the race and led the Wildcats to a second place finish.
She had three teammates in the top 10: Cailyn Conklin (9:55.3), Janae Harkins (10:00.6) and Thea Bentley (10:13) in 7th, 8th and 10th.
Waverly’s Elizabeth Vaughn (10:03.9) finished ninth.
In boys’ modified Athens’ Carter Lewis (8:39.3) came in sixth with teammate Connor Mosher (8:50.1) ninth. Waverly’s Liam Wright (8:54.4) finished 10th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.