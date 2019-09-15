OWEGO, N.Y. — The Waverly boys took home a third place finish at the Owego Invitational Saturday.
The boys finished with 159 points as Horseheads (60) and Elmira (75) went 1-2, making them the top small school team at the event.
Athens (239) took ninth, NEB (350) was 13th, CV (399) came in 15th and Towanda (553) finished 21st.
There were two area finishers in the top 10 in the boys’ varsity race. Waverly’s Collin Wright (16:17.1) took home bronze with NP-Mansfield’s Sam Shedden (17:02.8) taking ninth.
Also for the Wolverines Nate Ackley (17:40.3) was 23rd, Kaden Wheeler (17:52.6) came in 32rnd, Brandon Bubniak (18:07) was 43rd and Jyaden Rose (18:35) rounded out their top five in 64th.
T.J. Toscano’s (17:45.4) 25th place finish led Athens. He was followed by Kyle Anthony (18:03.7) in 41st, Matt Gorsline (18:11.8) in 46th, Connor Dahl (18:13.3) in 47th and Brendan Jones (18:20.5) in 98th.
NEB’s Dylan Brown (18:01.8) took 36th to lead the Panthers. Behind him were Luke Tice (18:34.2) in 63rd, Jehiel Dewing (19:00.6) in 83rd, Kyle Davenport (19:01.3) in 84th and Jack Shumway (19:35.7) finished 113th.
CV’s Seth Neal (17:33) and Christopher Harris (17:37.7) were 19th and 21st to lead the Indians. Following them were Nathaniel Welch (19:44.2) in 117th, Devin Gatewood (20:27.9) in 132nd and Bryson Fuhrer (22:37.5) in 168th.
Kaigan Stroop (18:50.3) led Towanda with a 79th place finish. He was followed by Luke Tavani (20:24.5) in 131st, Jaseik Zaleuska (20:33.3) in 133rd, Rein Aldefer (20:37.4) in 136th and Jayden Wise (21:16.2) in 154th.
NP-Mansfield didn’t have a full team but after Shedden was Roger Learn (18:11.4), who took 45th and Isaac Tice (22:18.3) in 164th.
Running for Sayre was Jake Henry (23:14.9), who finished 172nd.
On the girls’ side Waverly (146) came in fifth with NPM (213) taking seventh. Towanda (239) was ninth and CV (261) came in 12th.
There were two locals in the top 10 — Waverly’s Sheridan Talada (19:07.1) came in fourth and CV’s Jules Jones (19:59.2) finished ninth.
Also for the Wolverines Elizabeth Fritzen (20:24.4) was 13th, Olivia Nittinger (20:54.3) came in 17th, Paige Ackley (22:14.8) finished 37th and Hali Jenner (26:58.9) was 102nd.
Emma Harris (21:57.4) came in 34th to lead NPM while Ella Farrer (22:53.2) was 45th. Sarah Richard (23:09.2) finished 51st with Grace Farrer (24:02.5) and Breanna Wilson (24:06.1) coming in back to back in 61st and 62nd.
Erica Locke (21:00.1) took 18th to lead the Lady Knights. Jordyn Radley (23:11.4) finished 52nd, Eliza Fowler (24:43.4) came in 56th, Madison Nonemacher (25:40) took 79th and Amy Morse (26:04.2) was 87th.
For CV after Jones was Ali Bieser (23:59.7) in 60th, Lilli Hepfer (24:26.4) in 66th, Alicia Floerchinger (26:21.7) finished 90th and Ryann Slusser (26:52.0) took 99th.
Sayre and Athens did not field full teams.
Leading the Redskins was Kayla Hughey (21:20.5) in 24th with Corey Ault (27:29) in 107th.
Emma Bronson (22:32.6) came in 42nd to lead the Lady ‘Cats as Elizabeth Carey (26:05.6) was 88th.
In junior high action the NEB boys finished third with 88 points. Athens (184) was sixth and Waverly (198) took eighth.
Athens’ Carter Lewis (10:13.4) and NEB’s Norman Strauss (10:21.8) were back to back in sixth and seventh. Also finishing in the top 15 were Athens’ Connor Mosher (10:32.2), NEB’s Brayden Miller (10:32.7) and Waverly’s Liam Wright (10:35.7), who went 13th, 14th and 15th.
On the girls’ side Athens (90) came in third with NEB (170) sixth, NPM (193) and Towanda (215) 10th.
Seventh grader Sara Bronson of Athens won the race in 10:59.9 while NEB’s Lilah Hughes (11:18.7) took fourth. Her teammates Melanie Shumway (11:27.5) and Gracelyn Laudermilch (11:27.9 were sixth and seventh.
Athens’ Cailyn Conklin (11:39.2) finished 10th with NPM’s Addison Farrer (11:47.5) taking 12th.
