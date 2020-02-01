Scott Woodring had a career-high 23 rebounds, to go with 22 points, as Waverly topped Notre Dame 60-50.
Notre Dame led 17-16 after one quarter, and it was 30-27 Waverly at the half.
In the second half Waverly outscored Notre Dame 30-23.
Joey Tomasso had 12 points and two steals and Jalen McCarty had 10 points and three assists, with four boards and two steals.
Griffen Stein had seven points, Aiden Westbrook had five points and Kobe Decker and Ryan Lambert finished with two points.
Adam Ward led Notre Dame with 12 points.
Waverly won the JV game 87-46 with Brennan Traub scoring 21 and Liam Traub 17 for the Wolverines.
Waverly is at Watkins Glen on Tuesday.
