The Waverly boys squad won the IAC Bowling Championship while the Waverly girls took second on Saturday.
With a high scratch series of 2942, the Waverly boys held off second place finishers Lansing (2872). Leading the team was Matthew Mauersburg with games of 213, 216 and 181, Cody Blackwell with games of 202, 228, and 130, Ashton Pritchard with games of 147, 169, and 157, Derrick Canfield with games of 217, 213 and 187, and Zachary Vanderpool with games of 197, 277 and 208.
The girls squad, with a scratch series score of 2467, lost to only Union Springs-Port Byron who finished with a 2752 scratch series score.
Bowling for the Waverly girls were Rachel Houseknecht with games of 195, 167 and 157, Megan Lee with games of 133 and 119, Morgan Lee with games of 153, 152, and 188, Victoria Houseknecht with games of 151, 279 and 200, Sadie VanAllen with games of 120 and 149 and Shantilly Decker with games of 181 and 123.
