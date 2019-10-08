WAVERLY, N.Y. — Melina Ortiz had two goals as Waverly clinched the IAC South Large Division title thanks to a 6-1 win over Newark Valley Monday.
“This was a big game for us,” said Waverly coach Tara Hogan. “Winning the division is always a great accomplishment. I am very proud of this team. Possession has been key. The girls continue to be strong with their possession and continue to have more accurate shooting. We’re not just throwing a shot out there and hoping for the best. They’re taking their time and playing with real confidence. We’re really using Cora, Bella, and Tessa as great options and moving the ball as a unit starting from the back.”
Wolverine Sadie VanAllen led off the scoring four minutes into the game with Ortiz getting her first goal with 20 minutes left in the half.
With 11 minute to go in the half Lea VanAllen scored off a Kennedy Westbrook assist followed by the two switching spots three minutes later.
Newark Valley cut it to 4-1 just before the half.
Ortiz and Picco had the two second half Waverly goals, assisted by Westbrook and Tessa Petlock.
Waverly out shot Newark Valley 20-9 and had a 2-1 edge in corner kicks.
Kaitlyn Clark made eight stops in net for the Wolverines.
Towanda 4, Montgomery 0
TOWANDA — Teagan Willey had two goals and an assist as the Knights picked up a non-league girls’ soccer win Monday.
Towanda scored less than three minutes in as Kourtney Dunn found Olivia Sparbanie, who went one-on-one with the goalie for the score.
They then got back to back long shots from Willey in the 35th and 32nd minutes for a quick 3-0 lead.
Montgomery’s defense stiffened the rest of the first half as it wasn’t until the second half that Towanda found the back of the net again.
Willey had a long cross from the left side deep into the box that Hannah Chandler punched in for the 4-0 final.
Towanda out shot Montgomery 52-11 as Black Knight Erin Barrett made nine saves for the shutout.
Williamson 8, Sayre 7
Claire Miller netted six goals as the Warriors held on to the NTL girls’ soccer win Monday.
Miller and Chelsea Hungerford scored the first two Warrior goals at 2:02 and 7:09 for a 2-0 lead.
Rozlyn Haney then netted three straight goals with a seven minute span, two of them off assists from Maddie Lamanna and Courtney Sindoni, to take a 3-2 lead.
Hungerford netted her second goal late in the half to level things up, followed by Miller scoring with under five minutes to play to take a 4-3 lead.
Sindoni scored just over a minute into the second half off an Abby Moliski helper to knot it up at 4-all.
Miller then went on to score three straight to push their lead to 7-4.
With under 10 minutes to play Haney netted a goal off a Sindoni helper followed by Moliski scoring with just under five minutes to play.
Haney tied things up with 2:49 left in the game but it was Miller time as 14 seconds later she netted the game winner.
Williamson out shot Sayre 19-10 as both teams had three corners each.
Abby Ackley made three saves in net for Williamson while Adrianna Barnhart had nine saves for Sayre.
Meadowbrook Christian 4, North Penn-Mansfield 1
Jackie Stokes had a hat trick for Meadowbrook in the non-league girls’ soccer match Monday.
Her three goals gave them a 3-0 first half lead.
Aleiah Jackson scored with just over five minutes left in the half to cut it to 3-1 for the Tigers.
Meadowbrook’s Noelle Richard scored the only second half goal.
Meadowbrook out shot NPM 18-12 while the Tigers sported a 3-1 edge in corner kicks.
NPM’s Sara Swingle made 14 saves in net.
BOYS
Muncy 4, Troy 3
The Trojans led 3-2 at the half but Muncy finished the game with two scoreless goals to steal the win in non-league boys’ soccer action Monday.
JT Landis, Wyatt Hodlofski and Jacob Case had the three Troy goals.
Tanner Hodge finished with two assists in the match.
Owen Williams made 13 saves in net as Troy out shot Muncy 30-21 and had a 6-4 edge in corner kicks.
Trumansburg 4, Waverly 0
Will Pritchard had two goals to lead T-Burg to the IAC boys’ soccer win Monday.
They out shot Waverly 18-3 as both teams had two corner kicks.
Cameron McIsaac made 14 saves in goal for the Wolverines.
“The boys played well, our goal was to manage this game the best we could defensively and try to create some quick transition opportunities,” said Waverly coach Eric Ryck. “We had a free kick and corner opportunity very early in the game that both narrowly missed the mark. Trumansburg answered pretty quickly with their first goal, and were very good at splitting our center backs early on. We were able to shore this up in the second half and created some good opportunities in the second half as well and I was really pleased with the decision making and effort of this young team.”
