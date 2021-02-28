ELMIRA, N.Y. — A big win for the Waverly girls was a milestone day for coach Bob Kelly.
The Wolverines picked up a 66-49 win over Elmira, a team that entered the game unbeaten.
For Kelly it was his 300th career victory as a coach.
“It’s very special,” Kelly said. “The girls just show up each day and work hard. If I had a few words to describe this team, the first word that enters my mind is toughness, the next is heart and the glue is togetherness.
“But, I have so many to thank. My initial gratitude goes to a former principal of mine who, later would take a chance and hire an unpopular choice in me. I will never, ever forget that, and her. Sr. Mary Walter is a special person in so many ways and she has a place in my heart. Thank you Sister! So many players, so many young ladies with whom I was so lucky to have had entered my life. Some are mothers now, some professionals in the workforce and some pursuing their dreams and all of them are with me today.”
For Kelly there are a lot of others who helped him get to this milestone.
“My coaches, more importantly, my friends are so huge in this, as we have had a lot of success. Steve Agan, Craig May, Dave Smithers, Joe Leonard, Melissa Kalec, Andy Mehalick from my time at Notre Dame. Joe Tomasso, Brian Wendela and Greg Vaughn from Waverly. Finally, my favorite team comes from within and that is my family. My daughters, who played for me, which was not an easy thing to do but to hear them reminisce and tell stories brings smiles to my face. I am lucky. Lastly, the person whom has sacrificed so much to allow me to pursue this gig is my bride, Patty. It has been pretty cool sharing this with her. Thanks babe!”
After a bit of a slow start in the first quarter, the Wolverines got their offense going and built an 11-point second-quarter lead.
Elmira got back within four, before Sidney Tomasso hit a pair of free throws to give Waverly a 28-22 lead at the half.
In the second half the Wolverines pulled away for the victory.
Tomasso had 28 points, with three threes and 9-for-10 shooting from the free throw line in the game. Tomasso has scored 20 or more points in every game this year.
Kennedy Westbrook had 15 points for the Wolverines and Gabby Picco had 11 points.
Lourden Benjamin had six points for Waverly and Peyton Shaw had four points, while Paige Robinson finished with two points.
Jalea Abrams led Elmira with 17 points and Megan Fedor had 10.
South Williamsport 36, Canton 32
Aislyn Williams led Canton with 13 points, but they came up just short in a nonleague game.
Reagan Kelley had 10 points for Canton and Emmie Tymeson finished with four points.
Courtney Weiskopff and Gracie Mead each had two points, while Molly Ward had a point.
Ward had six rebounds and five steals and Tymeson had seven boards and two assists.
Kelley and Weiskopff each had two rebounds and two assists and Williams had four assists and four rebounds.
NEB 70, NP-Liberty 45
Maisie Neuber had a career-high 38 points to lead the Panthers to the win.
After a loss in Towanda on Friday, the Panthers bounced back with a strong win, as Neuber had a career-game, adding 11 rebounds, six steals, two blocked shots and three assists.
Alena Beebe had 12 points and five assists, with three steals and Lauryn Jones had 10 points and eight rebounds, along with three steals and four assists.
Kate O’Connor had eight points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots and Lani Thomas had two points and three steals. Julia Brown had four rebounds and two assists and Meg Russell had three rebounds and two assists.
Elizabeth Ritchie had 13 points for NP-Liberty and Eva Rice had 11.
Kiersten Mitstifer had six points, and Ryann Upham had five for NPL.
Lydia Paulhamus and Sidney Landis each had four points and Nikki Kiscadden had two points.
Towanda 59, NP-Mansfield 28
Porschia Bennett had a season-high 26 points to lead the Black Knights to the win.
Paige Manchester had 10 points and Amanda Horton had six points.
Eliza Fowler had five points and Kenadie Packard and Erin Barrett had four points each, while Gracie Schoonover and Aziza Ismailova had two points each.
Manchester had four rebounds, five assists and five steals and Horton had four assists.
Bennett had five boards, three steals and three assists and Barrett had nine boards and two assists, while Ally Hurley had three rebounds and three steals.
Shaniya Sparrow had nine points for NP-Mansfield and Grace Farrer had six points.
Payton Chapel had five points, Sarah Spohn had four and Elizabeth Kahl and Ella Farrer each finished with two points.
Notre Dame 53, Odessa-Montour 30
Kahlia Rivera and Kathryn Gough had 10 points each for the Crusaders in the win.
Maddy Watts had nine points and Shannon Maloney finished with eight points.
Ellie Mustico had six points, while Izzy Griffin had five points.
Anna Milazzo had four points and Ava Mustico and Lawson Bigalow had two points each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.