The Waverly Wolverines indoor track and field team competed at the Section IV Open Invitational on Saturday.
In the 1600 meter run, Waverly’s Collin Wright took fourth with a time of 4:54.45. Wright also placed second in the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:20.60.
Isaac Chandler won the pole vault competition at the invite, clearing 14 feet.
For the girls, Elizabeth Fritzen took third in the 1000 meter run with a time of 3:17.05. Cora Smith took fifth in the 1500 meter run with a time of 5:16.24 and also placed second in the 3000 meter run with a time of 10:56.63. Marissa Eisenhower took fifth in the shot put competition with a throw of 31 feet and 2.5 inches.
