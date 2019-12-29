Waverly girls came away with two titles at SUNY-Cortland’s Winter Classic Saturday.
Melina Ortiz (7.61) won the 55 while their distance medley relay of Cora Smith, Ortiz, Elizabeth Fritzen and Sheridan Talada won in 13:00.29.
They set a new school record in the process, beating the old one by nearly 19 seconds.
Ortiz (15-feet, 5-inches) was also fourth in the long jump.
Smith (5:12.44) was second in the 1500 with Alyssa Simonetti (10.03) sixth in the 55 hurdles.
Marissa Eisenhower (29-feet, 9 1/2-inches) was sixth in the shot put.
On the boys’ side Caden Wheeler (20-feet, 4-inches) was second in the long jump and third in the 5 at 6.94.
Collin Wright (4:52.38) was third in the 1600, Nate Ackley (2:52.93) was fifth in the 1000, Jayden Rose (5:12.95) was fifth in the 1600, Ralph Johnson (39.93) was sixth in the 300 and Alex Gadow (35-feet, 8 1/2-inches) was sixth in the triple jump.
Waverly’s sprint medley relay of Sam VanDyke, Wheeler, Johnson and Rose was third in 4:00.96 while their distance medley relay of Ackley, Gadow, Brandon Bubniak and Wright was fourth in 11:54.15.
Athens’ Benny Gambrell competed in the long jump and won in 21-feet, 7 1/2-inches.
