CORNING — The 2021 sports season has been nothing if not strange.
The oddity of the season makes this the perfect opportunity to try something a little bit different.
Corning had a senior night planned but no opponent. Waverly Coach Pete Girolamo stepped up and offered to make the trip. Then things took a turn for different. Rather than play a traditional match — Corning is easily the better team this season — Corning’s coach suggested a Captain and mate mixed invite. Girolamo accepted.
“It was very nice of her (Corning Coach Jamie Smith) to invite us,” said Girolamo. “Itv was a great experience for the young ladies to play with good players from another team.”
The best-ball format meant that all players had an opportunity to contribute. When the day was done, the team of Corning’s Lucia Chen and Gwen Herman and Waverly’s Addison Hunt won with a score of 36. This team was the only one of the five to have a birdie and Hunt drained it.
Waverly’s Sophia Sileo and Corning’s Hannah Masaki were second with aq 45 and the team of Waverly’s Haley Kittle and Corning’s Molly Creath took third with a 46.
Also playing were the team of Breanne Robinson of Waverly and Corning’s Shannon Barrett who finished with a 52 and the twosome of Waverly’s Lauryn Delill and Corning’s Katev Treadwell with a 55.
