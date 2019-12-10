WAVERLY, N.Y. — After putting together stellar seasons for the Waverly girls soccer squad, Melina Ortiz and Gabby Picco have been recognized by The New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports.
Ortiz was named to the Class B All-State First Team and Picco earned fourth team honors on Monday.
For Ortiz, a senior, this puts an exclamation point on a tremendous high school career. Ortiz described the recognition as a “nice way to end my high school career with such a great acknowledgement.”
She credits all of her coaches, both high school and travel, for helping her achieve a high enough standard of performance.
Ortiz, who finished this year with 12 goals and 7 assists, will take her talents to NCAA Division I Siena College next year.
Ortiz also credited Picco with playing a huge role in her development as a soccer player. The two have been teammates for years and pushed each other on the soccer field. Ortiz hopes to see Picco’s name higher on the list next year.
Picco, who had 14 goals and 18 assists this year, is excited with her fourth team honors, but wants to keep moving up the list. She is pursuing a spot on a NCAA Division I soccer program and is anything but complacent.
When asked her plans for next year, she expressed that she will be “training alot, trying to be my best athletically and academically.”
Picco did take a moment to acknowledge her coaches, including her dad, Joe Picco, and travel coach Rich Pitts. She also praised Ortiz for her first team selection.
“I am so proud of her, so happy for her and so happy to have played on the same field as her,” Picco said.
