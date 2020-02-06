WAVERLY, N.Y. — The Waverly Wolverine boys swim team extended their dual meet winning streak to 43 consecutive meets spanning three seasons including a perfect 13 – 0 dual record this year.
This years team recognized five senior swimmers on Senior night in front of a packed crowd of family, friends, and fans.
Senior Mike Atanasoff and Sophomore Kaden Wheeler were both quad winners on the night as they led the team to a 109-50 victory. Waverly won every event on the night while forfeiting the points for the last three events to the Senecas.
In the opening 200 medley relay, seniors Josh Lee, Atanasoff, Nick Janzen, and Brandon Clark won with a time of 1:57.62. The team of Jerrell Sackett, Max Pan, Ryan Clark, and Collin Keefer finished second with a time of 2:05.54. Wheeler then won the 200 free in 2:07.28 followed by Nick Janzen and Oscar Williams in second and third respectively.
In the 200 IM, the wolverines Collin Keefer won with a time of 2:24.89 followed by Dillon Madigan and Josh Lee in third and fourth.
Junior Ryan Bennett then won the 50 freestyle in :23.15 to pick up his 100th career win and was recognized after the event by coaches and teammates with a 100 win Plaque.
Gage Streeter won the diving competition with a score of 236.60. Mike Atanasoff then led a 1-2-3 finish in the 100 butterfly as he was followed by teammates Ryan Clark and Oscar Williams.
The Wolverines then swept the 100 freestyle as Freshman Jerrell Sackett won in :58.93 followed closely by Brandon Clark in :59.25 and Dillon Madigan in 1:00.21.
Freshman Ryan Clark cruised to a win in the 500 free in 6:05.30 and was followed by Nick Janzen in second with a time of 6:19.72. Waverly again swept the 200 free relay with the team of Wheeler, Sackett, Bennett, and Atanasoff finishing first in 1:42.91.
As exhibition, non-scoring swimmers, Atanasoff and Bennett went 1-2 in the 100 backstroke while the Wolverines cruised to a 1-2-3 finish in the 100 breaststroke with Wheeler 1st in 1:12.92 and followed by Josh Lee and Collin Keefer.
The Wolverines closed the meet with a 1-2 finish in the 400 free relay as Wheeler, Bennett, Williams, and Keefer won with a time of 4:06.56.
The Wolverines will now gear up for the IAC Championships as they play host for the meet on Saturday, Feb. 15 with a noon start for the swimming events.
BOYS: Athens 99, Towanda 70
GIRLS: Athens 109, Towanda 53
Senior night at Athens pool saw several personal records drop for the Wildcats.”Senior Lauren Neville also won the girls 50 free.” Exclaimed Mark Keister. “ Nate Gorsline, Thomas Toscano, Christina Bard, Abby Gifeisman, Isabelle Menard, and... Neville all had terrific swims and a great final night at Athens Area High School.”
Neville and Teagan Williams have surpassed 100 points mark for the season today.
The Athens 200 medley relay team of Abby Gifeisman, Allison Thoman, Menard and Kaitlin Kisner won in 2:35.90.Athens boys’ 200 medley relay of Kaden Gorsline, T.J. Toscano, Mason Henderson and Nate Gorsline won in 2:01.02.
In the girls’ 200 free Athens’ Taegan Williams (2:12.49) won followed by Allyson Rockwell (2:23.48) and Towanda’s Jordyn Radney (2:23.71).
In the boys’ 200 free Athens’ Zac Gowin (2:15.22) won followed by Towanda’s Max Vega (2:22.19) and Gifeisman (2:36.07).
In the girls’ 200 IM Towanda’s Erica Locke won in 2:33.30 followed by Athens’ Taylar fisher (2:35.62) and Athens’ Brooke Kopatz (2:42.42).
In the Boys 200 yard IM Athens Ethan Denlinger (2:34.92) won followed by Towanda’s Kaigon Stroop (2:36.30) and Athens’ Travis Webster (2:54.87).
Neville wins the 50 free in 28.11 with Towanda’s Juliana Varner at 29.41 finishes second place and Athens’ Christina Bard 30.00 third.
Nate Gorsline (25.43) won the boys’ 50 free followed by T.J. Toscano (28.15) and Towanda’s Rein Alderfer (28.84).
Athens’ Emma Roe (178.20) won the girls’ diving with teammate Kaden Gorsline (218.05) winning the boys. Towanda’s Eric Lauber (190.60) was second and Joey Donovan (160.35) took third.
Bard (1:15.28) won the 100 fly followed by Rockwell (1:16.30).
Stroop (1:04.84) won the 100 fly with Athens’ Chris DeForest (1:05.04) second.
Neville (1:03.39), Varner (1:05.20) and Towanda’s Ava Gannon (1:08.08) went 1-2-3.
Towanda’s Jaden Wise (56.60) won the 100 free followed by Henderson (57.36) and Denlinger (1:00.71).
Locke won the 500 free in 5:44.72, with Williams at 5:58.09 for second, and Towanda’s Zoie Lamphere at 7:11.12 taking third.
Gowin won the 500 free with 6:00.09 followed by Towanda’s Dominic Tavani at 6:40.84 and Luke Tavani at 7:16.95.
Kisner, Neville, Bard and Williams won the 200 free relay in 1:52.93.
Lauber, Wise, Vega and Stroop won the 200 free relay in 1:45.78.
Fisher (1:17.31) won the 100 backstroke followed by Towanda’s Alex Rogers (1:40.73) and Athens’ Abby Gifeisman (1:45.68).
Henderson (1:10.28) won the boys’ 100 backstroke with Kaden Gorsline (1:12.18) and Wise (1:13.46) second and third.
Kopatz (1:17.04) and Thoman (1:22.34) went 1-2 in the 100 breaststroke with Radney (1:22.77) third.
T.J. Toscano (1:18.10) won the boys’ 100 breaststroke followed by Dominic Tavani (1:21.87) and Webster (1:25.41).
Athens’ 400 free girls’ relay of Raven McCarthy-Gardner, Fisher, Rockwell and Williams won in 4:25.43.
Athens’ boys’ relay of Nate Gorsline, Kaden Gorsline, Henderson and DeForest won in 4:01.81.
