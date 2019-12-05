Waverly fell to Newark Valley 51-30 in IAC wrestling action to open the season.
Rylan LaForest (126), Austin Kimble (160) and Ethan Stotler (182) all had falls during the match for the Wolverines.
Trent Skeens (285) and Connor Stotler (106) each had forfeits.
Josh Post (132), Mike Post (145), Kamden McCall (152), Josh Duke (220), Andrew Post (113) and Charles Michaels (120) all had falls for the Cardinals while Noah Waterman (138) had a forfeit.
At 195 NV’s Joey Woodmansee edged Trevor Meyers 5-2.
There was a double forfeit at 99 pounds.
