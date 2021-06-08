WINDSOR, N.Y. — It’s no secret that the Waverly softball team had a tough task ahead of them in the 2021 season. On top of losing many key players from their 2019 Sectional Championship team, the young team also endured a pandemic along with one of the toughest schedules in Section IV; playing state-ranked teams night in and night out.
However, the Wolverines were still able to give themselves a chance to throw all of that away with a trip to the sectional tournament in a year where the state tournament will not be held. In a date with second-seeded Windsor, the Wolverines found themselves in a position to take the lead in the top of the sixth inning down 1-0 with runners on second and third with one out.
A strikeout and a pop out kept the visitors at bay with no runs to end the inning. In the following inning, the home team was able to drive in three runs to take down the Wolverines; ultimately ending their season by a score of 4-0.
“I’m thinking if that fly ball goes 10 feet one way or the other it’s a 2-1 ball game in our favor and that could’ve changed the whole outcome of the game,” said Waverly Head Coach Brian Wandella. “I love the way these girls always battle; and they really responded at the end of the game like they should have.”
Micaela Lauper and Bella Romano were able to register the only two hits in the contest from the Wolverines. Peyton Shaw also chipped in two quality at bats in the loss. Hali Jenner once again pitched a complete game in the circle, finishing her final game as a Wolverine with two strikeouts.
Waverly now finishes the season with an 8-11 record, but brings back a lot of talent next year while losing impactful seniors to the program as well. A group that helped bring Waverly its first Sectional title in school history in 2019.
“I hate saying the words young or inexperienced but that’s really what we were this year,” noted Wandella. “The last five games I couldn’t have asked for anything more with the effort that we had and the way we played softball going down the road. It was awesome.”
Notre Dame 9, Union Springs 2
Lawson Bigelow had a big day at the plate, hitting her 10th home run of the season as the Crusaders beat Union Springs to advance to the sectional semifinals.
Bigelow had a double, a home run, three RBI and a run scored and Olivia Switzer had three hits, with two doubles, and two runs scored.
Izzy Griffin had three hits, with two RBI and a run scored and Ava Mustico, Shannon Maloney, Ellie Mustico, Ana Milazzo and Paige Harvey all had hits in the game.
Ellie Mustico scored two runs and Madison Fargo, Maloney and Harvey scoerd runs in the game, while Ellie Mustico and Milazzo each had RBI and Madison Gleason had two RBI.
Switzer struck out five.
