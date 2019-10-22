Waverly fell to Candor 3-0 in IAC volleyball action Monday.
Candor won the matches 25-17, 25-18, 25-15.
Maddy Goodwin had 12 digs for the Wolverines while Paige Lewis added seven kills and 10 digs.
Chloe Croft had 11 assists and Morgan Adams finished with six points and three blocks.
Candor won the JV match 2-1, taking the first set 24-19. Waverly won the next set 25-19 with Candor taking the final set 25-16.
Michaela Lauper had 11 digs and five assists for Waverly as Aubrey Ennis added 14 points, three aces, five kills and 17 digs. Taylor Hall had seven points.
Galeton 3, Cameron County 2
19-25, 23-25, 26-24, 25-23, 15-13
The Tigers rallied from a 2-0 deficit to get three straight 2-point set wins to take the match.
Makenna Shuemaker had 18 digs, six aces, two kills and seven assists as Alexis Johnson added an ace, 10 kills, five blocks and an assist.
Kate Kulish added 11 digs, two kills and 13 assists; Alli Macensky had an ace, 13 kills and a block; Tressa Succowich had nine digs, two aces, one kill and two assists; Cara Parsell had 15 digs and two aces; Taylor Novinger had three digs and an ace; Mikayla Schott added eight digs and an assist; Maddie Sauley finished with four digs and four aces; Olivia Rohrbaugh had two digs and a kill and Lauren Sauley had nine digs as Tiffany Nosiay added a dig.
